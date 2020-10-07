Deadline is October 15th
The Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) announces that a small amount of CARES Act funding is still available to assist humanities-based organizations that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We fully anticipate all funds will be requested and awarded at this final grant round. Therefore, it is imperative you apply now to receive IHC CARES funding. Revised guidelines and an increase in funding levels was introduced in September. Organizations who have received an IHC CARES Act award are eligible to request additional funding once their current award is complete and closed.
These awards are available to any 501c(3) non-profit organization that is focused in the humanities. To date, IHC has supported over forty organizations and has funded requests supporting general operating support and the transition of programming to an online format.
“The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to greatly affect Idaho’s cultural community,” said David Pettyjohn, IHC Executive Director. “The increased funding level and revised guidelines are meant to assist humanities-based organizations to maintain operations and programming during this challenging time.”
The deadline for this final round of awards is October 15th. Updated guidelines and frequently asked questions are available on the IHC CARES Website (https://www.idahohumanities.org/cares-act-grants/). IHC encourages every eligible organization to apply and share amongst its network.
Contact Doug Exton (doug@idahohumanities.org) with any questions and for any grant-writing tips.