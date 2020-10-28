Since 2016, Teton County Detective Sergeant Andrew Foster has been tasked with reentering the county’s records of missing persons into the national database to keep the listings active in the system. That meant that each year he took a few minutes to consider the unknown fate of John Michael Carroll.
Carroll, known to his friends as Mike, was originally from Burley, Idaho, but was living in Victor when he went missing in 2005. He was 43 years old at the time, worked at Jackson Lumber Company, and rented a cabin at Grand Teton Log and Lumber off the frontage road halfway between Driggs and Victor.
His former wife Tina told the Teton Valley News in November of 2005 that the couple had been separated for six months and were in the midst of divorce proceedings, but still talked often on the phone. She described Carroll as quiet, tall and thin.
After not seeing Carroll for a few days and noticing that his personal belongings had been left behind, his roommate Bart Thompson and landlord Rod Carson made the initial call to the sheriff’s office, and an official missing person report was filed on Nov. 14. The sheriff’s office searched the area near Carroll’s residence as well as public land near Mud Lake in Jefferson County, where he enjoyed four-wheeling. The search efforts yielded no results.
Five years later, TCSO resumed its search and several times enlisted the assistance of cadaver dog search teams to cover the area near Carroll’s residence. The missing person case was placed in inactive status.
In June of 2013, a cattle rancher that was leasing pasture a few miles from Carroll’s rental located human remains on the property. According to the TCSO press release, “initial investigation efforts were inconclusive in determining the identity of the remains through anthropological experts at that time.” The remains went into the case file.
It was always in the back of Foster’s mind, even though as detective he had plenty of more pressing investigations.
“New cases and current cases were always coming up and they took precedence,” Foster said. “I hadn’t had time to fully work it.”
This spring, he and Sergeant Kendall Bowser attended a forensic training and discussed the use of genealogical DNA analysis, which TCSO used recently to solve the case of a violent rape that occurred in Victor two years ago.
Together Foster and Bower worked their way through the entire case file, all of it in hard copy form, combing out leads to follow up on and filling the holes of missing information. While digging thorough the file, they found the names of Carroll’s family members and tracked down their phone numbers and addresses. Foster said that Carroll’s family was extremely cooperative in the investigation; several of them met him halfway between Teton Valley and Burley to provide DNA samples.
“They were all pretty excited to know we had reopened the case,” Foster said.
Working with Cyndi Hall, the quality control manager with Idaho State Police Forensic Services, TCSO contacted the FBI DNA Casework Unit and sent the human remains in for analysis along with samples from Carroll’s immediate family.
Because he had those DNA samples, Foster did not need to resort to the more sophisticated forensic genealogical analysis that was used to solve the 2017 rape case, but said “it was always in my back pocket,” if the remains proved not to be Carroll.
The DNA analysis resulted in a positive identification of the remains. Those results came back to TCSO on Oct. 16, and when Bowser, Foster, and county coroner Tim Melcher met with the family to notify them of the positive identification on Oct. 19, Foster said it was a unique experience that he’d never forget.
“It was really rewarding to be able to give at least some closure to the family,” he said. “You could see a weight lift off of them.”
TCSO couldn’t release more details on the case because it’s still an active investigation. Foster encouraged anyone with information regarding Carroll’s disappearance or death to call (208) 354-8783.