The Idaho State Independent Living Council will hold technical assistance hours and community workshops in Eastern Idaho on ABLE Savings Accounts in March.
ABLE accounts are a financial tool that Idahoans with qualifying disabilities can use to save money without impacting means-tested public benefits, like Social Security Income and Medicaid. Idahoans will have the opportunity to meet with a technical assistance specialist one-on-one for specific questions or attend a community workshop to learn more information.
A meeting will be hosted in Driggs on Monday, March 16 at the Valley of the Tetons Library Community Room, 79 North Main Street from noon to 4 p.m. The ABLE Workshop will be from 4 to 6 p.m.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Jeremy Maxand at jeremy.mxand@silc.idaho.gov or (208) 332- 1713. If you need an ASL interpreter, please request an accommodation by Friday, March 13. The Idaho SILC’s mission is to promote the independent living philosophy for all Idahoans with disabilities: choice, self-determination, and access for all.
