Monkeypox

The monkeypox virus causes lesions that can resemble sores from acne, an ingrown hair or other viruses. They are infectious until the scab is fully healed. 

 UK Health Security Agency/CDC

A person in Canyon County appears to have caught the monkeypox virus, in what would be Idaho’s first identified case of local transmission.

The Southwest District Health public health department reported the case Friday in a news release.