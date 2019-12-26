The Idaho Falls Zoo will host two-day winter break classes for children ages 6 to 13 on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.
Participating children can “explore the zoo in a whole new setting and learn about the amazing ways animals adapt in the winter,” a zoo news release said.
“Even when the zoo is closed to the public, education is still in full swing,” the release said. “Be sure to check out our brand new ‘Zoorific’ Family Fun Day programs, which are open to all ages. In addition, don’t forget about the monthly Zoo Tots programs for ages 2-5 (with an accompanying adult). Families and tots will explore a variety of educational topics each month through arts, crafts, and interactive animal fun.”
For information or to register for the winter break classes, call 208-612-8254 or visit bit.ly/IFzoo-classes.
