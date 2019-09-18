The Idaho State Dental Association (celebrated the national recognition by the American Dental Association of U.S. Mike Simpson, the Idaho Congressman who is the nation’s longest-serving dentist member of Congress.
The ADA has awarded Rep. Simpson with the ADA Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor given by the ADA Board of Trustees. The award was presented to Simpson at the 2019 ADA FDI World Dental Congress in San Francisco. Representative Simpson was recognized for his leadership effort in helping to pass the Action for Dental Health Act, as well as his work to support oral health programs across the country. In an article in the ADA News about Simpson, ADA President Jeffrey M. Cole cited Simpson’s ability to work across the aisle to improve the delivery of oral health care in the United States.
The ISDA heartily agrees with the award, and thanked Simpson for representing Idaho’s dentists who, like Simpson, are focused on better delivery of oral health care across Idaho.
“Idaho is fortunate to have Congressman Simpson as its representative, and Idaho’s dentists are grateful for his expertise,” said Linda Swanstrom, the Executive Director of the Idaho State Dental Association in a news release. “He brings a level of rigor to national debates about health care that benefits all Idahoans, not just the 800 member dentists of the Idaho State Dental Association. We are lucky to have him.”
Rep. Simpson said he’s honored to receive the ADA Distinguished Service Award.
“I’ve always taken a lot of pride in being a dentist,” Rep. Simpson said. “During my time in Congress, I have tried to use my platform to help dentists and the patients they serve. I want to thank the ADA for recognizing me with this special award.”
