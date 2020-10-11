The Idaho Community Foundation’s Eastern Regional Council has awarded nearly $228,000 in grants to 59 community organizations from its Forever Idaho East Fund.
Grantees are from or have projects in Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton counties
There are some changes to the Forever Idaho grant program this year.
The first is that grantees can use their funding for any charitable purpose, a type of grantmaking known as trust-based philanthropy.
The second is that the regional council, which reviews grant applications and recommends which organizations should receive funding, is focused on grantmaking in ICF’s Areas of Impact – family homelessness, mental and physical health, educational opportunities, and access to services. Grants in other areas will be considered.
Third, the regional council is trying to fully fund grant applications. Of the 59 grantees in this cycle, 55 received full funding.
“We want our grantees to be successful and we know that fully funding grant requests and providing them the flexibility to use the grant for their greatest needs are two great ways to ensure that success,” said Cara Nielsen, ICF’s Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer.
Forever Idaho East grantees in Teton County are:
Education Foundation of Teton Valley – $3,760 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Teton High School and Rendezvous Upper Elementary School.
HAPI Trails Horse Adoption Program, Inc. – $3,000 to build a permanent facility to provide emergency care of horses, increase capacity and run Equine Assisted Therapy all year.
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition – $4,000 to supplement the Subsidized Counseling Program, which provides six free mental health counseling sessions for any Teton Valley resident experiencing a mental health crisis.
Teton Valley Trails and Pathways – $3,000 to complete phase three of the Teton Creek Corridor Pathway, a greenbelt style recreation trail for non-motorized use.