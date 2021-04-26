BOISE — Idaho was the second-fastest growing state in the country between 2010 and 2020, according to newly released Census Bureau data. Still, Idaho is not among the six states that will gain another congressional seat this decade.
The Gem State's population grew by 17.3% since 2010, just shy of Utah's 18.4%.
The Census Bureau on Monday released new apportionment results, which are used to calculate the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Despite Idaho's large population growth, it did not gain a seat in Congress, though it was among the top 10 states next in line. Texas will gain two seats; Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Montana and Oregon will all gain one.
The results included the resident population of all 50 states and a count of the U.S. military personnel and federal civilian employees living abroad.
More data from the 2020 census will be released in the coming months, bureau representatives said at a press conference on Monday. Redistricting data will be available by Sept. 30.
The way the apportionment is calculated is not just about population increases, but a state's population increase in relation to other states, said Kristin Koslap, senior technical expert for the 2020 Census.
Seven states lost one congressional seat: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Idaho's 2020 population is 1,839,106. It is ranked the 38th most populous state, according to the census data.
The census found a total of 332,441,281 people in the U.S. on April 1, 2020, a 7.4% increase in population from 2010. The 2010-2020 results represent the second-lowest increase in population in U.S. history. The slow pace reflects the combination of an aging population, slowing immigration and the scars of the Great Recession, which led many young adults to delay marriage and starting families, The Associated Press reported.
The 2010-2020 increase is slightly more than the 7.3% increase between 1930 and 1940. The 2000 to 2010 increase was 9.7%, according to the bureau.
The South grew the fastest among U.S. regions, by 10.2%. It is followed by the West's growth of 9.2%.