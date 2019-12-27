The Idaho Community Foundation, in partnership with the Northwest Area Foundation, has granted $100,000 to 11 organizations throughout Idaho to help reach those considered hard to count for the 2020 Census.
“Full participation and accurate census data are essential,” said Cara Walker, ICF chief strategy and engagement officer. “Programs for children and seniors, money for highway projects and more could all be affected if we don’t have a complete count.”
The grants will reach hard-to-count populations in 30 of Idaho’s 44 counties. Hard-to-count populations include people who live in rural areas, those with limited English proficiency, people experiencing homelessness and more. The Northwest Area Foundation provided funding support for the grants and ICF sought proposals and selected recipients.
Teton County received $3,000 to support the Noche Familiar events for Latino and low-income populations.
The Idaho Commission on Libraries received $5,558 that will be distributed to all Idaho counties. The grant will be used to produce a child-designed bookmark with information about the Census to be shared with parents in Title 1 schools.
The Idaho Community Foundation connects Idahoans to a generous statewide network through the power of collective giving. Our grantmaking, community impact work and relationships with local philanthropists have strengthened nonprofits, schools and communities in every Idaho county for more than 30 years. We believe that shared philanthropy is more powerful than giving alone. For more information, visit: www.idahocf.org.
