The Idaho Community Foundation’s Eastern Region Grants Panel has selected 71 nonprofit organizations in east and southeast Idaho to receive more than $237,000 through its annual competitive grant cycle.
Grant recipients are from Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Custer, Franklin, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton counties.
Nonprofit organizations can apply for grants of up to $5,000 through the competitive grant cycle. The Eastern Region Grant Panel, which includes representatives from each county, meets every year to review the applications and make recommendations. The ICF Board of Directors makes the final decision about the grants.
These organizations in Teton County received a total of $11,250:
ABC — Above and Beyond the Classroom in Teton Valley – $5,000 to provide after school programming to at-risk children in K-3.
Teton Valley Community Recycling – $1,250 to purchase a trailer with a lock for collecting and transporting recyclable items.
Teton Valley Foundation – $5,000 to better serve the 1,400 weekly skating rink users by providing additional space to host users and tournaments.
For more than 30 years, the Idaho Community Foundation has used the power of collective giving to improve lives and enrich communities in Idaho. With three regional offices and board members throughout Idaho, we partner with community leaders, nonprofits and educational institutions in all 44 counties. We make it easy for individuals, families and others to succeed in their philanthropy. For more information, visit: www.idahocf.org.
