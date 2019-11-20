Stargazers may be treated to a special occasion on Thursday night when there is a high likelihood of a rare supercharged meteor shower that will be visible across the country, according to a website dedicated to meteors.
People in East Idaho might be able to see hundreds of meteors shooting across the night sky if the shower is as intense as expected, MeteorNews.net is reporting.
The celestial event has the potential to be the fourth alpha Monocerotids outburst in the last 100 years visible from Earth and the first since 1995, when there were 400 meteors per hour visible from various places across the globe.
The upcoming meteor shower is predicted to start around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in East Idaho and to continue for up to 40 minutes, according to MeteorNews.net. The meteor shower could be at its most intense at around 9:50 p.m.
“This outburst is caused by the dust released by a long period comet, but the comet itself is still unknown,” wrote meteor scientists Esko Lyytinen and Peter Jenniskens in an article on MeteorNews.net.
The celestial event is being called a unicorn meteor shower because it is coming from a star near the constellation of Monoceros, the Greek name for unicorn.
An AccuWeather map shows central Idaho will have the state’s best viewing conditions of the meteor shower, while the viewing conditions in East Idaho are currently listed as “fair.”
The National Weather Service is forecasting clear skies on Thursday night in East Idaho, which should enhance the meteor viewing here.
