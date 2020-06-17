With the 13th Annual Tin Cup Challenge Giving Period underway, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is excited to announce new, exciting ways to participate in Tin Cup 2020! While we are all going to miss our traditional day in the park, this year we’ll be celebrating local nonprofits in a fresh, new light.
Join us in our efforts and help spread support for local nonprofits:
Visit the Community Foundation Booth at the Farmers Market! Stop by to drop off your donation, ask questions, and pick up this year’s Tin Cup FandanaTM – perfect in any season as a neck warmer or headband, and readily doubling as a mask in these unprecedented times. Don your Tin Cup FandanaTM to show your support of local nonprofits. We’d love to see photos of them in action! Speaking of photos…
Participate in the Tin Cup Spirit Challenge! The Community Foundation of Teton Valley is excited to announce the 2020 Tin Cup Spirit Challenge. As part of the Tin Cup Giving Period, the Tin Cup Spirit Challenge is an initiative designed to capture the spirit of our community in support of local nonprofits and their work through photographs. From July 1st through July 17th, community members can post nonprofit-inspired photos of themselves or aspects of their favorite nonprofits in action. In other words, pictures that capture the inspirational qualities of your favorite nonprofit’s programs, projects, or mission. Participants will upload photos to be posted on the Community Foundation website. Community members will vote on their favorite photos, eliciting the most Tin Cup Spirit, during the 2½ week photo contest. The top three vote-getters will win $500, $300 and $200 in “Nonprofit Bucks” respectively and can designate which nonprofit they want to receive the funds. Winners will be announced on Tin Cup Virtual Event Day at the Driggs City Plaza stage on Saturday, July 18th at 11:00 AM. Don’t wait until July 1st — start capturing the spirit of those nonprofits that most inspire you today to participate in the upcoming 2020 Tin Cup Spirit Challenge photo contest!
Tune-in on Virtual Event Day! The Community Foundation of Teton Valley will be hosting Tin Cup Virtual Event Day on Saturday, July 18th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Driggs City Plaza stage. All events will be shared live on Facebook and Instagram. If you attend in person, be sure to check out the Artist’s Fair that will also be in progress on the Driggs City Plaza.
