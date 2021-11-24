City council fights the good fight for housing solutions
In a sign of continued support for solutions to Teton Valley’s affordable housing crisis, Victor city officials have picked back up one of the more impactful affordable housing initiatives in Teton County.
The Sherman Park development, which will slice off 3.39 acres of land from the 50-plus acre park, could accommodate as many as 72 units of housing restricted to those who live and work in Teton Valley.
The council has discussed both offering the property on a 99-year lease or potentially transferring the area to the Teton County Joint Housing Authority.
The units are planned to be occupied by singles and couples according to the TCJHA’s 2021 Housing Supply Strategy. Conceptual designs show multi-level buildings and mention the dwellings would be one- and two-bedroom units.
Interim city administrator Troy Butzlaff presented the options during the Nov. 11 Victor City Council meeting but said that the council didn’t have to decide that night. The city and the TCJHA first need a Memorandum of Understanding.
“Tonight is simply discussing what terms and conditions you want to add into the MOU,” said Butzlaff.
Mayor Will Frohlich favored the lease option.
“I think the lease is the best practice. If it turns into something without affordable housing it makes the process easier to revert back to the city as well,” said Frohlich.
The mayor worked with Butzlaff to create a series of conditions that will be included in the Memorandum of Understanding and presented to the TCJHA regarding who is eligible for the units.
The first proposed stipulation is to require that prospective tenants/owners would need to demonstrate and verify 30 hours of employment that takes place in Teton County (ID), for at least 12 of the 16 months immediately prior to the submission of the application for a unit.
“We discussed at one point that we’re not solving for Jackson’s or other towns’ housing crises so we wanted to figure out a way to support affordable housing for the community members here,” said Frohlich.
The next is that retirees would have to demonstrate that for the two years immediately preceding retirement they were a full-time employee of an entity located in Teton County School District 401 boundaries of at least two continuous years and continued living as a resident within the TSD 401 boundaries following his or her retirement.
Disabled persons have to qualify under the American Disability Act of 1990 before completing an application.
The specific language and verbiage are subject to change, with the process still making its way through the draft MOU process.
Mayor Frohlich did clarify in a later comment to the TVN that these conditions are meant to require the presence of at least one person to live in the development and work in Teton County, ID.
A wholesale ban on residents, such as family members, that work in Teton County, WY is unfeasible for the city.
“We don’t want to just say hey, everybody that lives here has to work in Teton County Idaho, that’s not realistic,” said Frohlich.
As to the selection of boundaries, Frohlich and Butzlaff tentatively chose to differentiate between workforce members and retirees.
“[Using the school district boundary] casts a larger umbrella for the retired folks, that’s kind of a common thing,” said Frohlich.
Butzlaff’s experience in more highly populated areas was called upon when drafting the comments/conditions.
“Troy obviously has come from larger cities and I think that he researched the verbiage that he’s used before in affordable housing projects,” said Frohlich. “Instead of just saying one person has to have a job in Teton County Idaho this kind of is a little bit more granular in the approach.”
A second ask related to requirements to occupy was the request for a right of first refusal on five of the units for the city to house city employees.
The final clause the city asked for was a reverter clause, which, if a developer goes back on the promise of affordable housing, the land would revert to being city-owned.
Butzlaff stressed the importance of this clause.
“Should the project no longer be used for affordable housing purposes that the land be reverted back to the city,” he said. “We feel that the city shouldn’t just give up land for affordable housing and then have the project not used for affordable housing and then be used by the housing authority or some other entity for another purpose.”
The city also wants the developer to potentially pay for essential upgrades that would need to happen for the development.
“We also feel there should be a clause placed in the MOU to require the developer, or whoever is selected, to provide funding for any improvements deemed necessary for the project,” said Butzlaff.
“Finding a developer right now to do a project like this, it’s going to get creative for sure, but we need to hold them to the same standards as we would any other developer,” said Frohlich.
Mountainside Village developer Larry Thal had the only public comment of the work session.
“You have quite a great piece of property there, it’s a big asset to the town,” said Thal.
Thal then attested that a Sherman Park master plan dated August of 2011 had inclusions of civic buildings, such as a rec center. His concern revolved around the space for housing in the plan, but was supportive in that it is still necessary.
“My suggestion is take the 3.4 acres in the Sherman Park area and to do an updated master plan for that park, because if you have lined out your goals it will help the pieces fall into place for not just housing but these other civic uses,” said Thal.
Mayor Frohlich agreed that civic uses would be nice, but that’s not where the pressing need is right now.
“I think community centers, rec centers, that’s all great stuff but we identified that affordable housing is the priority right now,” said Frohlich.
The city’s asks will now be taken back to the housing authority where they will be discussed and potentially approved.
“The process from here will be to present the comments from the city back to the housing authority at their December meeting where they can decide to accept the additional comments and to also bring back the MOU for full ratification from the city council, likely in early January,” said Butzlaff.
After the memorandum is agreed upon, the process will revolve around figuring out a lease or transfer of property and finding a developer who wants to take on the project.