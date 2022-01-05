As residential development intensifies on the southwest end of Victor, the 15-year-old remnants of a commercial building have proven to be a deal-breaker for the Victor Planning & Zoning Commissioners as they consider a new multiplex project next door.
Teton Land Development has applied for a rezone from neighborhood mixed-use and single-family residential to multi-family residential for a small parcel on S 1000 W, north of The Summit town home complex and south of Trail Creek Crossing. The plan for the site, which is owned by Tier-One LLC, is to develop approximately eight three-plexes as the second phase of The Summit.
North of the property in question, on the corner of 1000 and Highway 31, is the remnants of an ambitious development. In the early 2000s, Trail Creek Crossing was imagined as a bustling 30,000-sq-ft mixed-use commercial project and in 2006 the concrete foundation was installed, but the site has sat unchanged since the bottom fell out of the economy. The City of Victor has received numerous nuisance complaints through the years about the foundation and fencing.
On Dec. 16, Victor P&Z considered the city staff’s suggestion of tying the rezone approval to removal or mitigation of the foundation.
While the TLD firm manages all three developments (Trail Creek Crossing, The Summit, and the proposed three-plexes), each LLC has a separate ownership group, with only some overlap in individual owners, explained TLD vice president Gary Schnell to the Victor P&Z.
That’s why, he said, it wasn’t fair and could be illegal for the city to require extensive and expensive nuisance mitigation on an unrelated property. He said that TLD wanted to remedy the situation as much as anyone, and said that studies from three or four years ago indicated that the million dollars-worth of concrete and steel on the site was still viable.
“I would like to try and build something nice on this property and try to do something that’s good for the city,” Schnell said. But, he warned, the city could be looking at a legal battle if the residential project was tied to Trail Creek Crossing. “Why tie up this nice project that could provide some housing that’s needed in the area, with this code compliance issue on a separate piece of property?”
The P&Z commissioners expressed some confusion about the relationship between the different LLCs, as the developer is also seeking a lot line adjustment from the city to carve off a sliver of the Trail Creek Crossing lot to add it to the Tier-One lot. Commissioner Matt Thackray suggested to the developer that he might be “talking out of both sides of your mouth.”
This isn’t the first time the foundation has come up during an unrelated land use application. The weathered commissioners pointed to the 2016-2018 approval process for The Summit subdivision, in which the same concerns about the eyesore were raised. During those meetings, Schnell told the P&Z and council the same thing—the foundation appeared to be sound and he hoped to build something there.
“Do you remember the last time you were in here, when we specifically said ‘it would be really nice to do something with that blighted, third-world foundation right next to the new development you’re proposing.’ Do you remember this conversation?” P&Z chair Christian Cisco asked sharply. “I’ve been driving past that foundation for 15 years.”
The commissioners decided that it might be easier not to tie the foundation to the rezone application, and that the city should instead start taking code enforcement action, thanks to the newly-hired code enforcement officer.
Commissioner Carl Kohut said that he felt the developer didn’t seem willing to work with the city on the foundation or on other conditions of approval like public infrastructure improvements, such as a pathway along 1000 or an upgrade to the city’s nearby lift station, which is at capacity. Schnell said he was willing to contribute a proportionate share of needed improvements, based on the property size.
Kohut moved to recommend denial of the rezone, saying that he didn’t believe the approval criteria had been met, and that development there would have an adverse impact on surrounding properties.
Commissioner Ben Winship agreed, saying he didn’t have much confidence that the foundation will be built upon. The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of recommending denial.
The Victor City Council will hold a public hearing on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. and accept more public comment in order to make a final decision on the rezone.