At the April 6 Teton County Joint Housing Authority Meeting, Driggs resident and document author Susan Strayer presented a draft deed restriction document that could very well be adopted by the TCJHA.
Deed restrictions are documents that are tied to properties and can include a variety of provisions that limit how the property is transferred. Strayer’s document was modeled after a similar document that is used by the Vail, CO deed restriction program Vail inDEED.
Strayer created the draft after seeing inaction from the Housing Authority when fellow Driggs resident Vancie Turner persistently asked for a document.
“To me a deed restriction is the best option for my house. I don’t need or want the money that it’s worth on the open market and it’s still a useful functional house,” said Turner. “Susan took the initiative because I had been asking for a deed restriction document from the housing authority and it never happened.”
Some of the noteworthy provisions include a clause that stipulates one resident of each deed-restricted property has to be a qualified resident, someone that on average works 30 hours a week in Teton County, ID, and earns 75% of their income from a business that is located in TCI. Only a person, not an entity, may be considered a qualified resident.
Retirees that are 60 years or older at the time of retirement and have worked an average of 30 hours a week at a business in TCI are also considered qualified residents.
For those looking for a copy of the draft document, with all of the legal qualifications and stipulations, it can be found in the TCJHA 4/6/2022 meeting agenda packet.
While the document is supported by the TCJHA after its initial vetting and consideration, the housing authority wrestled with the consequences of putting the document into practice. The main question the TCJHA faces is how, and who, will enforce the deed restrictions.
The answer, pending legal review, is the Housing Authority itself. Commissioner Shawn Hill was supportive of the effects the document could have, if chosen to be implemented.
“This is a great way to bring in housing types that are in-between a full-on deed restricted home and a market home that can be subject to wild appreciation,” said Hill.
Commissioner Troy Butzlaff was also supportive, but was cautious of what predicament the Housing Authority could find itself in.
“My only concern is about enforceability. It puts the Authority in the position concerning deed restrictions where I want to make sure we have the authority to in fact enforce it. It may create a liability for the Housing Authority if we were to go ahead and attach it to the first deed of trust if somebody is in violation of the deed restriction,” said Butzlaff.
Butzlaff has seen enforceability of deed restrictions become very complicated firsthand.
“As a former city manager, our redevelopment agency gave numerous people no interest or low interest loans under the auspices that it would be kept ‘affordable’ for 40 years. During that time frame people sold, and even though there were deed restrictions on the title, it was never reported to us and the home sold for market value violating the covenant of the funding and the housing that we provided. Basically it put the city in a position to sue various individuals to sue and enforce the requirement,” said Butzlaff. “It may put us in a position of incurring legal costs to have to go out and actually enforce this provision.”
Just having the deed restriction show up on the title of a property at time of transfer is not enough according to Butzlaff because, “they (the entity transferring the property) don’t pay attention to these things or maybe they do and they don’t care.”
Commissioner Hallie Poirier suggested that when the Housing Authority seeks legal council to review the document, it also asks about how the HA can conduct outreach with interested individuals.
“This might be an opportunity to talk to an attorney about how the Housing Authority can communicate with owners that are interested in this for enforceability and responsibility on us to either have staff or have a division within the Housing Authority so that we can keep track of these properties and sort of manage that so that they are being used for the right purpose,” said Poirier.
Commissioner Hill suggested that the Housing Authority plan to keep an inventory of the deed-restricted properties. The agenda item was continued until after legal counsel has an opportunity to review the draft document.