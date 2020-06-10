A potential affordable housing project in Driggs is quickly progressing, with several developers having submitted their statements of qualifications to build an apartment complex on city-owned property on West Little Avenue.
The Teton County Joint Housing Authority decided last month to pursue a low income housing tax credit project on the property in downtown Driggs. A LIHTC is a tax incentive for developers to build rental housing for people who fall a certain percentage below the area median income. The Teton County AMI in 2018 was $68,000 for a household. Fox Creek Place, Teton View Village, and Teton Court Apartments are all LIHTC projects in Teton Valley, each with long waiting lists.
The deadline for 2020 LIHTC applications is Sept. 4, but even with that compressed timeline, the housing authority decided to take the leap and ask the City of Driggs to donate land for a housing project.
Late last year, the city purchased a 1.5-acre rectangle of land near the courthouse from the Huntsman Family to realign and continue Front Street, which currently ends at Depot Street, all the way to West Little. The $325,000 for the purchase came from the city’s reserve fund. The city did not intend to permanently hold the property; the plan was to split it up, make infrastructure improvements, and sell the lots to encourage more development in the Front Street area. But the housing authority proposed that the city offer up a little over a third of the lot in order to build between 30 and 35 affordable apartments, the equivalent of an estimated $100,000 donation.
The proposal received cautious support from the Driggs Urban Renewal Agency, which could help fund public infrastructure. Then, at its May 19 meeting, the Driggs City Council expressed excitement and enthusiasm about the project.
Mayor Hyrum Johnson asked the council to consider whether it’s the best use of city resources.
“Driggs has been a proponent of and continues to support housing efforts. These things have moved forward primarily because of the efforts of the city,” he said. The City of Victor budgeted $2,500 for the housing authority when it was founded in 2019, but that money has not yet been used. Driggs has provided the body’s only funding, staff time, and legal support so far.
“I do not want Driggs to subsidize housing for other entities,” the mayor continued, referring to Jackson, Victor, Tetonia, and Teton County. “We need to protect our financial investment, and it needs to be clear that we’re talking about our constituents’ money. Frankly, I’m a little frustrated that we haven’t seen the county or Victor step up with any support or commitment in all this effort.”
On the other hand, the council members agreed that a big project in the Front Street area would encourage commercial development on that side of town and benefit businesses downtown. Three councilors (the fourth seat is currently vacant) gave their blessing to the project, allowing the housing authority to continue the application process.
The council’s unanimous support for the Front Street location somewhat surprised Doug Self, the city’s community development director and the housing authority secretary. “I think it just shows the overwhelming support for addressing the lack of affordable housing options in our community,” Self told the Teton Valley News. “I believe a great project is possible on the property, but there is a lot of work left to do to develop a project that the public and leaders support, that is feasible and that pencils for the selected developer.”
After receiving the go-ahead, the city issued a request for qualifications, a screening step to establish a pool of developers, and while the deadline has not yet passed, Self has already received four statements of qualification from developers with experience designing and building affordable housing in Idaho and Teton County, Wyoming.
On June 2, the city council approved a $1,500 appraisal contract with Rocky Mountain Appraisal to determine the value of the 30,000 sq. ft. northern portion of the property being considered for housing. The property’s current zoning of downtown mixed-use does not allow dedicated residential buildings, but a LIHTC project could potentially have ground-floor commercial space, or the property could be rezoned.
The housing authority will interview developers at a special meeting on June 15, then rank them and pass the statements of qualifications along to the city council for final approval. Once chosen, the firm will have only a few months to design the housing complex and apply for the LIHTC.
“If Driggs donates that land, I think we owe the city a debt of gratitude,” said housing commissioner Shawn Hill at the group’s June 3 meeting. The housing authority intends to soon approach Victor and the county with requests for land donations or funding for other projects. “If Driggs does it first, I think others will see that it works.”
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.