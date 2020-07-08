With a possible Driggs affordable housing project in the works, the Teton County Joint Housing Authority will now ask Teton County and the City of Victor for operational funding, land donations, and, in the case of Victor, support for some residents who are currently facing eviction.
The housing authority, which convened in December of 2019, has taken its first major action by pursuing a low income housing tax credit project on city-owned property in downtown Driggs. Now, with all the local governments in the midst of setting their 2021 budgets, the housing authority intends to request $5,000 from Victor and $10,000 from Teton County to continue funding the legal and administrative costs of the group, as well as $5,000 from the county to publish a homeowner’s guide to constructing accessory dwelling units according to local building and land use code. (Driggs has already allocated $5,000 in its draft 2021 budget.) Commissioners from the housing authority will present to Victor City Council on July 8 and to the Teton Board of County Commissioners on July 13.
Additionally, armed with information on a potential land donation on Front Street that has the blessing of Driggs City Council, the housing authority intends to ask Victor and Teton County to examine their own land inventory for possible housing project sites, particularly the Depot Street properties and Sherman Park in Victor and the county-owned sliver of land south of the courthouse, as well as part of the lot that now houses the county road and bridge facility. Those parcels could be home to private housing developments or partially subsidized projects.
Victor planning administrator Kim Kolner attended last week’s housing authority meeting and warned the commissioners that the Victor City Council was unlikely to consider a land donation until the comprehensive plan update had been completed and the city had found a solution to its city hall conundrum. (In 2019 Victor administrative staff vacated the building on Elm Street because it was deemed unsafe by inspectors.)
Commissioner Shawn Hill pointed out that Driggs too was in the midst of a comprehensive plan update and had chosen to allocate land to housing. Also, he noted, Teton County is undergoing a similar facility planning process.
“I think the thing we want to impress upon Victor is to not let the perfect become the enemy of the good,” Hill said. “In a perfect world, everyone would do their space planning assessment first and then figure out what is left over for affordable housing but we don’t live in a perfect world.”
At the Victor meeting on Wednesday, the housing authority will also ask for help for the nine families who own or rent mobile homes next to Teton Valley Resort. Those people received 90-day eviction notices last month, resulting in a surge of attention and support from the community; a GoFundMe to help them with relocation costs has raised over $6,000 as of July 6.
The housing authority, the Community Resource Center, and Valley Advocates for Responsible Development submitted a letter to the council that lays out steps to mitigate some of the hardship the tenants are facing. The letter asks the council to help pay for a relocation assessment in which the community partners would determine if the mobile homes could be moved, how much it would cost, whether there is land they could be moved to, and how to address the families’ housing needs if their homes cannot be moved. The letter then requests that Victor help fund permanent housing arrangements for the families.
During the housing authority’s meeting on July 1, as the commissioners edited the letter before signing it, commission chair Carol Barker posed the question: “Are we setting a precedent by doing this? What happens the next time, if a single family gets evicted? I understand this is a very public issue with nine families involved, but is this our charge?
Hill responded, “The amount of community response is unique to this situation. If there’s this strong and broad of support now, if the community is taking it upon itself to raise thousands of dollars, if the CRC partners with the City of Victor and VARD and the housing authority, then the answer is yes. I say that confidently because I think this is a unique moment...I’m not afraid of the precedent. Even if this phenomenon happens again and the housing authority does not have the resources to join a future effort like this, it always has the ability to say no.”
