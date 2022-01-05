Driggs council sees need for affordable housing legislation
With the approval on Dec. 21 of another high-density residential rezone in the vicinity of Teton High School, the Driggs City Council paved the way for more housing, this time with a developer-proposed condition that restricts short-term rentals.
The applicant, Aaron Powers of Epic Endeavors LLC, requested a rezone from single-family residential to residential multi-family (RM-2) on 12 acres on the north side of Ross Avenue, with the stated vision of building apartments and four-plexes, with a mix of owner-occupied and rental units.
The city council has approved RM-2 rezones for two other properties in the vicinity this year. Unlike those proposals, however, part of the Epic Endeavors parcel falls outside of the city’s recommended area for high-density housing, per its comprehensive plan, which gave the city more leverage in the rezone negotiation.
Last month, Powers told the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission that the developers would like to create affordable, attainable housing, and would be willing to commit to a restriction that short-term rentals were only allowed in half the units, if granted the upzone. The commission recommended approval of the rezone with affordable housing provisions.
At last Tuesday’s meeting, the sausage-making was in full view, as the city staff openly negotiated with the applicants for another condition on top of the short-term rental restriction: deed restricted low-income or workforce housing if the developer built more than 120 units, a requirement that seemed to come as a surprise to the developer.
The city council has not yet put housing requirements or exactions on any other developer this year.
The legal counsel for Epic Endeavors, Herb Heimerl, drawing on his experience as the City of Victor’s attorney, suggested to the city council that passing legislation to require housing was a tidier and more fair solution to housing provisions than haphazard restrictions on some applications but not others.
“We’ve been talking about this for nine months,” council president August Christensen said with frustration. “With each additional rezone, we’re like ‘oh my gosh, we still don’t have something in place that is straightforward and consistent.’ We need it, and with each one we keep getting further and further away from that.”
Mayor Hyrum Johnson agreed, saying “Until council adopts legislation that specifically addresses some of these concerns...staff are left to negotiate and figure this out with individual developers.”
Making policy recommendations for the local jurisdictions has been one focus of the Teton County Joint Housing Authority. Housing authority secretary Doug Self explained that the group will use the results of the pending Housing Needs Assessment and Housing Nexus Study to create a set of recommended minimum desired housing mitigations for the three cities and the county; however, the process is far from finished.
There is still an opportunity to pass a housing ordinance in Driggs that could apply to many of the properties that have seen rezones or annexations this year; few of those developers have submitted or received approval for concept plans or preliminary plats.
“You don’t get grandfathered in when you get a rezone,” Heimerl pointed out.
He and Powers offered a compromise: instead of deed restrictions, the developer could agree to follow any housing exactions that the city council passes in the future.
Council members Jen Calder and Tristan Taylor wondered if the city was setting a precedent by allowing an upzone that was not in compliance with the comprehensive plan. Taylor added that he was concerned the proposed conditions of approval were different from the ones that P&Z had recommended.
Planning administrator Leanne Bernstein posited the idea that the city approving an upzone in exchange for an offer of housing restrictions from the developer might be a good precedent to set.
Taylor said he appreciated the generosity of the developer’s offer and said the city should encourage more developers to come forward with community benefits in mind.
The council decided to approve the rezone, with the short-term rental restriction condition but without deed restrictions. Another condition approved by the council was the dedication of right-of-way easements by the developer so that the city can continue its grid of roads and break up what is currently a large block of vacant land.
The developer will need city approval for future applications and permits before subdividing or building on the property.