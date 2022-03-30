The City of Driggs is preparing to implement some housing regulations in order to codify the city’s desire for workforce and affordable housing.
In order to introduce the proposed code amendments to the community, on March 21 city staff and elected officials hosted an open house. Residents and workers circulated into the lobby of the city center throughout the event, learning about the legislative process and recommended policies, and making suggestions of their own.
Driggs council president Jen Calder said on Tuesday. “I’m relieved we’re finally doing this. With the crisis in our community, our region—really in the entire West—it has to happen. This has been a long time coming.”
With the recently released 2022 Teton Region Housing Needs Assessment, the city was armed with some new numbers and recommendations to guide its policy-making.
The proposed amendments create incentives for workforce and affordable housing in new subdivisions and accessory dwelling units, add mitigation standards for consideration during the annexation and rezone processes, and limit on how many short term rentals can exist on one property.
For many months, the planning and zoning commission, city council, and housing authority have been engaged in a circuitous conversation about when and how to ask or require developers to include affordable or workforce housing in their proposals. Without any housing mitigation or incentives in the code, the city was left to negotiate these agreements individually and depend on the generosity of the developer; only two so far have committed to deed restrictions or prohibitions on short term rentals in parts of a future residential subdivision in exchange for annexation or rezone approval.
“It seems like with every application and every public hearing we’ve been reinventing the conversation,” Driggs planning administrator Leanne Bernstein said during the open house. “Each project and application is unique, but having a baseline will save so much staff time and make our lives easier.”
While several opportunities to require developers to mitigate for housing have already passed, Bernstein said that are still developments in the pipeline that are early enough in the approval process to be reviewed and regulated under the amended code.
“Developers are basically on notice that these changes are coming,” she said.
Idaho law doesn’t allow local governments to restrict short term rentals except in cases of public health and safety, but Driggs will be testing out some regulations; the proposed amendment states that on a single-family lot or in an apartment building, only one unit is allowed to be an STR. Bernstein said that for possible future code revisions, the city is looking at the example set by Sandpoint, which put a cap on STRs in residential zones nearly five years ago and has yet to see a successful legal challenge.
The code amendments will be subject to at least two public hearings, one in front of the city planning and zoning commission and one in front of city council. The P&Z meeting is on April 13 at 6 p.m. Unless the commission opts to continue working on the amendments rather than forwarding them to council, the next public hearing will be on May 17.
“I hope we get a lot of input from the community,” Calder said.
For more information on the project visit driggsidaho.org.