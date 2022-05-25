On April 17 the City of Driggs codified a set of housing requirements, making it the first jurisdiction in Teton County, Idaho, to enact policies that require developers to offset their impact when receiving approvals for certain applications.
“It was more than a year ago that we started this conversation,” Driggs Mayor August Christensen said about the code amendments that the city council reviewed in a public hearing last Tuesday. “In January when I started as mayor it was one of our first topics, like how can we get this going, what are the tools we can put in place.”
Many times over the past year, the council has been stumped when trying to figure out how to ask or require developers to include affordable or workforce housing in their proposals. Without any housing mitigation or incentives in the code, the city was left to negotiate these agreements individually and depend on the generosity of the developer; only two so far have committed to deed restrictions or prohibitions on short term rentals in parts of a future residential subdivision in exchange for annexation or rezone approval.
Once the 2022 Teton Region Housing Needs Assessment came out earlier this year, the city was armed with some new numbers and recommendations to guide its policy-making. The city planning department put together a series of code amendments to create incentives for workforce and affordable housing in new subdivisions and accessory dwelling units, add mitigation standards for consideration during the annexation and rezone processes, and limit how many short term rentals can exist on a property.
Community development director Doug Self explained to the council that the proposed amendments are a tool to address the housing needs of people who fall into higher income categories than the ones addressed by federal programs. Whereas the new Depot Square project in Driggs is aimed at households that earn between 30 and 60% area median income, the Driggs housing policy would help people like the many essential workers who are struggling to find places to live and who earn between 120 and 200% AMI.
“We are in such a crisis mode,” said council president Jen Calder. “I have a lot of friends who come to me with this issue that really want to stay here...and they have doubts about whether they can afford to be here, and that’s just heartbreaking to me.”
Councilman Miles Knowles agreed. “In my mind right now, workforce housing is equally important or maybe even a little more important than affordable housing. We’ve gotta have doctors, teachers, first responders, we have to make sure they’re housed.”
One code amendment establishes a base density for all residential zones in the city, based on the future land use map in the comprehensive plan. Currently, city zones do not have a base density—the number of units possible on a property is only limited by lot coverage and setbacks in the code. With the new code amendment, one unit per acre is allowed in the low density residential area; 3.5 units per acre in single and two-family residential; seven units per acre in medium density residential; and 12 units per acre in high density residential. If an applicant is attempting to develop more units than the base density, he or she must deed restrict some percentage of the bonus units for affordable or workforce housing, or submit a fee in lieu to the Teton County Joint Housing Authority.
One property owner expressed concern during the meeting that she was losing the ability to develop her property to its fullest potential because of the new base density.
Self explained to council that base densities do reduce the development potential on some properties.
“This is an experiment, and there will be cases that come through the door that say, ‘wait a minute, I can’t do what I thought I could.’ And we want to work with all of those people, and we want to develop in this location in town, we want infill development...But we also want to house our workforce,” Self said.
Idaho law doesn’t allow local governments to restrict short term rentals except in cases of public health and safety, but Driggs will be testing out an amendment that states that on a single-family lot or in an apartment building, only one unit is allowed to be an STR.
Former mayor Hyrum Johnson wrote a letter to the council members requesting that they approve staff-recommended language allowing owner-occupied short term rentals.
“There are a number of owner-occupied STRs in Driggs, which provide economic benefit to our local economy in ways that non-owner occupied rentals may not,” Johnson wrote.
“For some, the revenue may make their home affordable to them. For others, it simply augments other income sources, providing extra available cash. In any case, these rentals do not present the same risks to the integrity of neighborhoods which can be found with some non-owner occupied rentals. These owners are invested in maintaining the peace and integrity within their neighborhoods, and they should be allowed to continue to benefit from their entrepreneurial activity.”
The council agreed to include the differentiation, but did not accede to Johnson’s second request that the definition of a “qualified local household” be expanded from “having one individual who works in Teton County, Idaho, at least 30 hours per week” to include Alta, Wyoming.
Mayor Christensen pointed out that Teton County, Wyoming, already has housing mitigations in place for businesses. The council decided not to add that language to the code at that time, but expressed a willingness to discuss it in a future meeting.
The city has several applications in the pipeline that are early enough in the approval process to be reviewed and regulated under the amended code.