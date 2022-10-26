Maintenance Notice:The site will be down for approximately 30 minutes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 starting at 11:00 PM Mountain Time to perform maintenance.
The developer constructing the Depot Square affordable housing project in Driggs hopes to have the building dried-in by November. Meanwhile, the public infrastructure on the new Front Street extension, including sidewalks and utility connections, is almost completely wrapped up.
The City of Driggs is taking action to house its employees, aiming to offer housing stipends while also initiating the construction of employee housing on Teton Avenue.
Housing was at the front of mind for the Driggs City Council at its Oct. 18. There are two vacancies in the public works department and potential candidates are bowing out due to their inability to find rentals in Teton Valley; community development director Doug Self told the council that solutions were necessary in order to “continue functioning as a city.”
Self and city financial officer Carol Lenz proposed housing stipends for city employees that earn under the area median income, to offset the rising cost of rent. Based on the market monthly rate of $1,750 in rent plus utilities, and the federal guideline that a person shouldn’t pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, the city would make up the remainder of rent for employees earning less than $29 an hour, at an estimated total cost of $10,000 per year. The stipend will be reviewed during the council’s FY24 budget sessions and could be ended at any time, if the need abates.
Because availability of rentals has proven to be even more of a barrier than affordability, the council also directed staff to take action on employee housing on Teton Avenue.
The city first started eyeing the possibility of building residential units on a vacant portion of Lions Park over a year ago, in the summer of 2021. Once used as a community garden, the land has long stood unused; a 2018 proposal by the city to install a public RV park there was denied after strong opposition from neighboring residents.
The topic came up again this year, but was tabled in September after city attorney Sam Angell requested more time to research the legality of a city using public funds to construct employee housing. His research confirmed that in Idaho a municipality may build anything that is “needful for the uses or purposes of the city.”
The Teton Avenue proposal is for four employee rental housing units, two two-bedroom and two one-bedroom accessory units. The city will fund the cost of a sewer main extension with money set aside for housing in the FY23 budget and seek financing for the housing units.
“We have three banks that are very interested in helping with the project,” Lenz assured the council.
With the council’s blessing, the planning staff will initiate the necessary rezone on the property, and the finance department will obtain loan proposals.
Meanwhile, the Driggs Reed Memorial Airport board has taken measures to house a future airport manager, at least temporarily. The Federal Aviation Administration allows housing for one staff person on site at a city-owned airport, so a contractor, while on site for a separate project, poured an asphalt slab at the airport for an RV or other modular unit. The pad still needs utility connections, and the airport board will solicit proposals for a housing unit that could also be used for office space. The airport manager is expected to begin working at the city in December.
As Driggs begins to address its employee housing needs on the small scale, one large project in town is making progress: Depot Square. The building will include 30 deed-restricted affordable apartments as well as retail spaces, live-work units and business incubator spaces.
On Tuesday the council received an update on the infrastructure improvements and building construction of the affordable housing project. Those two elements are funded through a community development block grant and a low income housing tax credit, respectively.
Rick Miller of Altura (formerly the Development Company), the firm managing the $500,000 block grant to build public infrastructure on Front Street, informed the council on Oct. 18 that curbs, gutters, road and sidewalk, power, water, and sewer extensions to the Depot Square site had been completed, and the infrastructure element is expected to wrap up by the beginning of November.
The Depot Square project developer, Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation, is aiming to finish drying-in the building by mid- to late November. Current projections set building completion at July or August of 2023. Next door to the Depot Square site, another large project is also proceeding apace. While it isn’t designed to specifically offer affordable housing, the Lot6 multi-use development will have 30 residential units as well as ground floor commercial space.
Anyone interested in becoming a resident at Depot Square should send an email to depotsquare@nwrecc.org, providing their name, contact information, and household size. There are already 12 households on the interest list. Formal applications will not be available until the building is within three months of completion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.