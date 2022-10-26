DSC05835.JPG

The developer constructing the Depot Square affordable housing project in Driggs hopes to have the building dried-in by November. Meanwhile, the public infrastructure on the new Front Street extension, including sidewalks and utility connections, is almost completely wrapped up.

 Julia Tellman

The City of Driggs is taking action to house its employees, aiming to offer housing stipends while also initiating the construction of employee housing on Teton Avenue.

Housing was at the front of mind for the Driggs City Council at its Oct. 18. There are two vacancies in the public works department and potential candidates are bowing out due to their inability to find rentals in Teton Valley; community development director Doug Self told the council that solutions were necessary in order to “continue functioning as a city.”

