_DSC0916.jpg

Doug Self, first from the left, is pictured at the Depot Square affordable housing project groundbreaking this May. Self will be the Teton County Joint Housing Authority’s interim executive director.

 Connor Shea

At the Aug. 24 Teton Board of County Commissioners special meeting, Doug Self was formally designated as the Teton County Joint Housing Authority Interim Executive Director.

The TCJHA approved Self’s contract at its Aug. 17 meeting. The BOCC was originally set to approve the contract at its Aug. 22 regular meeting, but delayed its approval after finding that necessary language clarifications had to be made to the contract.