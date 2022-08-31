At the Aug. 24 Teton Board of County Commissioners special meeting, Doug Self was formally designated as the Teton County Joint Housing Authority Interim Executive Director.
The TCJHA approved Self’s contract at its Aug. 17 meeting. The BOCC was originally set to approve the contract at its Aug. 22 regular meeting, but delayed its approval after finding that necessary language clarifications had to be made to the contract.
Those clarifications were the result of unclear language pertaining to county oversight, as well as other discrepancies, in the original contract.
“I don’t think the county should be inserted into the role of supervision or be the recipient of things that should go to the housing authority,” said Commissioner Bob Heneage.
The housing authority has been seeking an executive director since February. The application window is currently listed as “open — until filled” on the JHA’s webpage. The full-time position is funded by the Teton Ridge Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Pittsburgh, PA-based billionaire Thomas Tull. In addition, the JHA has around $30,000 set aside for the position in its budget.
According to the application packet, the salary range for a permanent executive director is $81,785 — $104,146 depending on experience and qualifications. The job includes benefits such as remote work flexibility and retirement contributions.
Self, the City of Driggs community development director, has been serving as the housing authority secretary since its formation in 2019. He also guided the housing authority’s predecessor, the affordable housing technical advisory group, and helped draft the Teton County Affordable Housing Strategic Plan.
Since Self will be under contract with the county, rather than an employee of the county, there are no benefits besides the wage ($45/hour). The funds for Self’s interim services will be provided by the housing authority as reimbursement to the county.
The contract stipulates that Self is limited to 10 hours a week serving as the interim executive director. Self will also retain his full-time duties with the city.
Self had been performing the secretarial duties as a city employee via a donation by the city and a donation by himself when he worked overtime. That donation of time ended when the contract for interim services was signed off on by the county.
“I will still be the Driggs community development director, full-time. I will work up to 10 hours per week for the housing authority, performing administrative duties, and also taking on more project and program duties in order to move strategies and projects forward while the search for a full-time permanent ED continues,” said Self. “I will still work on housing issues for the City, but will no longer be able to volunteer time for work solely supporting the housing authority.”
When anticipating what he can accomplish in the role, Self focused on how he will move current and future projects along while the search for a permanent executive director is ongoing.
“I am looking forward to working with the board to move the Sherman Park and Road & Bridge (175 Front Street) projects forward and helping to launch an ADU incentive program, while also hopefully working with Karl Johnson Foundation to finalize a plan for Gemstone, which may or may not involve the housing authority. The authority will also be completing an employee generation study and updating its strategic plan and annual supply plan, although we would all hope a full-time ED is on board soon to lead those efforts,” said Self.
Only one amendment was made to the contract during the JHA discussion on Aug. 17 for Self’s interim services; the contract originally stated that it would automatically renew on Feb. 28, 2023.
In its motion to approve, the JHA elected to cut out that stipulation and re-evaluate the contract if a suitable executive director has not been found by then.
“I would rather have a discussion prior to that becoming a necessity and talking about whether we have to extend that interim service to be more permanent if you’re willing to be permanent and if we’re unable to successfully hire an executive director,” said board member Troy Butzlaff to Self and the rest of the board.
Board member Hallie Porier seconded Butzlaff’s concern stating “both parties may want changes at that time.”
The approved contact can be found inside the Teton County BOCC August 24th meeting agenda packet, beginning on page 8.