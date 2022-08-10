tempImageSrOv2l.jpg

The Good Samaritan Mission in Jackson is the only provider of emergency housing for displaced individuals in the Teton region.

 Connor Shea

Every summer, people pack up their belongings in their car, drive up into the beautiful public lands that the Teton region so prides itself on, and look for a spot to spend the night.

Many may think this is the pretext for an off-the-grid stay that so many visitors desire, but it is the opposite in every aspect. Our public lands aren’t only catering to the masses of tourists, but also to the region’s homeless and displaced.