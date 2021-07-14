The Teton County Joint Housing Authority convened on Wednesday, July 7 and provided updates on a variety of projects, some making progress and others stalling.
Projects discussed included the upcoming Housing Needs Assessment, the Gemstone subdivision, Depot Square in Driggs, Victor Depot/City Hall, and Sherman Park.
Members of the TCJHA that were present were Chair Carol Barker, Vice Chair Shawn Hill, Erin Gaffney, Aaron Stiny, and Hallie Poirier.
2022 Budget
The Joint Housing Authority approved their FY22 budget, which includes a new $20/hr per week administrative position within the housing authority. This will come at a cost of $30,000 a year.
Funding for the upcoming Housing Needs Assessment was also increased as the project scope and cost were finalized. The JHA set aside $19,500 for the updated assessment.
The budget was approved unanimously.
Gemstone
Slowly, but surely, the Gemstone subdivision project is making some progress.
Doug Self, Driggs Community Development Director, was encouraged to “just keep pushing,” by Commissioner Barker.
There will be a meeting in August where the Karl Johnson Foundation, which owns the land, will discuss the master lease agreement with LEAP Housing solutions, a Boise-based community land trust.
“They are continuing to meet and they are continuing to make progress towards a master lease agreement,” Self told the JHA.
Nearly all of the units would be single-family dwellings with the remainder being multi-family units to be bought. The units would be prefabricated modular units provided by Indiedwell. Occupants would own their units and lease the lots from LEAP.
Self stated the Indiedwell units will be implemented faster than other building projects; however, the costs for them are rising rapidly.
The Gemstone subdivision is located at Johnson Ave and 5th St. in Driggs and is the largest affordable housing development being considered by the JHA.
Driggs Depot Square
Depot Square, which is a Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, is also moving along, albeit a little slower than hoped. Previously set to break ground in August, the start of construction has been delayed to September.
The project is planned to provide housing by October ‘22, with the application period set to start during February ‘22. According to June 2 meeting minutes, Self has already had inquiries about the application period.
The delay is attributed to the design process being behind schedule during its final steps.
Victor Depot/City Hall
A possible project at the Victor Depot property is currently stuck in the limbo created by the bond failure of a new city hall building in May. The bond was voted down 147 to 72 by Victor residents.
The housing authority has made it a point to talk to the City of Victor about possible next steps for the new city hall, which could include 24 one- and two-bedroom units on the upper levels.
“We really need to have another talk with the City of Victor about how to proceed with that,” said Commissioner Barker.
Sherman Park
The Sherman Park project, the largest affordable housing project proposed in Victor, has also hit some roadblocks as the Request For Proposal process has been hit by staffing shortages.
The area is a wedge-shaped chunk of land bordering Baseline Rd and Agate Ave in Victor. The area was identified as ideal for single and double bedroom units, targeted towards singles and couples.
“They don’t have the staff to develop an RFP yet,” said Commissioner Barker. “This is mind-blowing that so many things are stuck because we don’t have enough people to work here.”
City of Driggs Employee Housing
As reported earlier in June, the City of Driggs is looking into building employee housing for city staff after losing employees to housing problems since the start of 2021.
Similar to Gemstone, the city has explored the possibility of acquiring modular homes for employees to rent. A proposal was brought forward by Self and public works director Jay Mazalewski during a June ‘21 city council meeting.
This project could be completed quicker than other more substantial projects.
“We would be able to get units on the ground faster than Gemstone,” said Self.
Originally planned were four single-family prefabricated units, two three-bedroom and two two-bedroom. The city looked into homes from Indiedwell and unfortunately found some disheartening news of a spike in the price of the Indiedwell units.
“The prices have just gone up 11% in one week,” said Self. “So we are now not looking at doing single-family and looking at doing stacked units.”
Short Term Rental Regulation
Driggs city council president and housing task force member August Christensen commented to the JHA that some Idaho mountain communities are looking into a possible gray area in Idaho Code 67-6539.
Idaho Code 67-6539 is a law that deregulated short-term rental properties in Idaho. It was passed as HB 216 by the Idaho State Legislature and signed into law in 2017.
“There are some additional options out there that we can find new information about and potentially move forward on,” said Christensen.
The resort towns of Sandpoint and Mccall have been able to regulate the short-term rentals in their area despite the legislation, and now Ketchum has decided to take another look at the legislation.
The law states that “A county or city may implement such reasonable regulations as it deems necessary to safeguard the public health, safety, and general welfare in order to protect the integrity of residential neighborhoods in which short-term rentals or vacation rentals operate.”
Leaders in other resort towns have been urged to take a new look at the 2017 law, which presented resort towns. Commissioner Barker saw this as promising and talked about collaboration from all local governments in Teton County.
“Our perception is that the majority of short-term rentals are not in city limits,” she said. “We need a coordinated effort from the whole four governments that the Housing Authority works for.”