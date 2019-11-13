This year in our Horse 4-H club, taught by Elaine Johnson we had five people active in the club. Everyone in the 4-H group grew in their knowledge of horses. At the county fair we all excelled at what events we competed in. Several people qualified for state fair events. We are also very grateful for the service that Elaine has given the kids of her 4-h group. Elaine Johnson has been coaching 4-H for over thirty years, and doing a wonderful job at it!
Elizabeth Jolley, Reporter
