On Monday, the director of food service for the Victor Elementary School, Julie Thompson, presented local veteran Kent Ure with a Quilt of Valor during the Veterans Day program at the school.
Thompson, who has been making quilts for more than 20 years, explained that she first learned about the Quilt of Valor program while traveling east this year.
The QOV program was started in 2003 as a means to thank those who have served in the military.
Inspired, Thompson took the idea home and on Monday presented the quilt to Ure – one of 25,000 quilts made this year and one of more than 230,000 made since 2003.
Ure served in the U.S. Coast Guard as a Radio Man from 1959–1962.
Look for more images from Veterans Day in this week's print edition of the Teton Valley News.
