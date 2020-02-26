Christina Riley is happy to be home.
The mental health counselor and coach spent 10 years in private practice in Teton Valley before she hit Teton Pass spending a handful of years working as the Director of Social Services for St. John’s Hospital and Clinical Supervisor at the Curran Seeley Foundation.
Both positions in Jackson offered their own unique experiences for Riley who is trained as “generalist” and is capable of serving a variety of mental health needs — a kind of flexibility that is often needed in the rural outposts of the Rocky Mountains.
And now Riley is heading back to Teton Valley, her home she shares with her husband and son and is excited to serve this community.
“I’m ready to be back in this community,” said Riley. “I’m bringing more skills with me and I have new certifications and experiences.” While she valued her time at St. John’s where she learned a lot about management and leadership, she missed the face to face connections with clients, and the Teton Valley.
“That face to face therapy — it’s that connection to someone and being able to get the root of what work needs to be accomplished that I'm so passionate about,” she said of providing counseling services.
Riley also served as a Hospice Social worker at St, John’s and before that was in private practice in Teton Valley starting her valley career almost 16 years ago.
She certified in EMDR or Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, a kind of therapy the works to address traumatic memories. She is also certified as a Dialectical behavior therapist or DBT and is a licenses clinical social worker.
She and fellow mental health care provider Candace Dayton have recently stepped up to fulfill the vacant drug court treatment services as of this month as well. The Teton County Drug Court has been in place since 1999 providing treatment services to residents who have moderate to serious substance dependencies and felony or misdemeanor criminal records. It is a program with a goal toward rehabilitation, allowing participates to address their addictions, find support and skills to manage those additions while allowing them to continue to work and function in the community.
“My newest certification I’m working on is my certification in the Goleman Emotional Intelligence practice,” said Riley.
She’s excited about this certification where she will coaching and teaching community leaders how to tap into their emotional intelligence with the intimate goal of helping a staff or team work to together.
Her office can be found at the College of East Idaho, Driggs campus just north of town and she may contacted at 307-730-7060 or through email at cemderileylcsw@gmail.com.
This story originally appeared in the Teton Valley News' Health and Wellness magazine. Please find the publication free on stands now or online at www.tetonvalleynews.net.
