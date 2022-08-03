Thirty years ago, Jonathan Selkowitz discovered he had a gift.
It wasn’t the gift he wanted, but it was the one he got.
Growing up, Selkowitz spent every winter chasing the dream of skiing his way to a ticket that would take him to the top of the ski racing world.
He knew that the ticket would come to him through hard work, determination, and above all, an eye for the racing line. What he did not know was that he wouldn’t be a skier when he got there.
The winter of 1992 would bring a turning point to Selkowitz, true in the metaphorical and literal sense of the phrase. While forerunning a course that season, Selkowitz crashed, tearing his ACL while his dreams slid away, coming to a stop tangled in the netting.
Selkowitz had picked up coaching four years before the crash, teaching adults at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort as the 1980s became the 1990s. He began to photograph his lessons, nurturing a love for the still image that would end up lasting a lifetime.
The more he shot, the better he got. In time, he transitioned from a coach to a photographer.
Selkowitz would go on to shoot three Winter Olympics and spend a decade as the U.S. Ski Team’s official photographer.
That gift? It wasn’t the travels, the extravagant races, or even the ability to witness the peak of human athletic achievement from a better seat than anyone else.
It was an appreciation of grace in movement, the potential to create, and an ability to capture the beauty hidden between the lines.
Art
After a hectic couple of decades chasing gates, Selkowitz has fallen into a relaxed approach to his photography.
“Since moving here in 2012, my curiosity and desire to make pictures can be satiated around the house,” said Selkowitz.
Selkowitz lives with his dog Lucy, whom he takes on daily walks. He views these forays as opportunities to see things in a different light.
“I try and creatively compose the same subject that I look at week after week, and try to do something new and different,” said Selkowitz.
Selkowitz has been working with Full Circle Farms, a small producer in Victor, to capture the essence of caring for the land and producing fresh, natural foods.
“When I am going to the farm I am trying to capture the workers in action, in the most graceful phases of movement,” said Selkowitz. “I’m constantly striving to create visual motion in a still photo. I’m trying to create something that when you look at a frame, your eye wants to do a lap around the frame and take it all in.”
The difference between capturing the fastest people on skis to a slow, artsy day on the farm is something Selkowitz is still getting used to.
“The art thing, I still feel weird about talking about my work as fine art. Sometimes I make all these pictures trying to make fine art of the farm art… I call it Fart,” said Selkowitz, with a great laugh.
His humor has an unexpected way of capturing what he feels energy from. The mixing of colors in the photos is an integral element of the exhibition’s work.
“Something that means a lot to me is color relations. I have been told maybe I am a bit colorblind, so how can I be a photographer?” asked Selkowitz, with another laugh. “Juxtaposing those colors, I can still see and feel that energy.”
Sport
Energy. Energy is something Selkowitz has experienced in many varieties.
From the icy slopes of the infamous Strief in Kitzbühel, Austria, to the mirrored lake of Portillo high in the Andes, Selkowitz honed and practiced his craft in natural centers of energy, especially in the world of ski racing.
Selkowitz’s career arc resembles the climb of a great mountain with many peaks. It’s a long, unforgiving endeavor to the top and a perilous journey back down.
Like any great climber, Selkowitz focused exclusively on what was in front of him while the peak lay ahead.
“When I was on the road 270 days a year, what that usually meant, is there is not a lot of time,” said Selkowitz. “A lot of those 270 days on the road were working till the last minute with somebody pounding on the door saying it is two hours past late check out.”
“It was never like ‘oh, I’m traveling with the team, the hot tubs are great, man,’” said Selkowitz.
The glamor that everyone thinks of concerning ski photography is a perfect veneer for the ground-level reality.
“A lot of it is working 16 or 18 hours a day,” Selkowitz said of the grind. Running to a base area to mail film off before delivery. Hanging around late at night waiting for photos to be developed. The very real threat of frostbite while hanging on to the edge of an icy slope.
The transition to digital left photographers to do more with less, as the ease of camera use opened the door of accessibility to non-professionals.
Before he knew it, the peaks were gone.
“After shooting three Olympics, I figured I was just going to shoot four and was going to keep doing it,” said Selkowitz. After leaving the U.S. Ski Team, he hung around, but eventually could no longer justify the cost of traveling in a changing business.
The well-publicized struggles of photographers, particularly sports photographers, were not kind to Selkowitz. He did not mince his words.
“To me, it seems like it has become a race to the bottom in terms of trying to make a living,” said Selkowitz.
Still, it is something he purely loves to do. No matter the business environment, nothing will change the passion Selkowitz has for photography in all its forms.
Love
In recent times for Selkowitz, photography has become as much of a creative outlet as a way to make a buck.
While his current exhibition at the Teton Geo Center features moons above stunning sunset colors, or farms in the golden light, Selkowitz still had to sneak in images from the sports he loves.
“There is a biker, a climber, and a skier and I love all three of those people. One of them is Brady Johnston. I am really quite fond of those people that I work with, with Brady I spent a lot of extra time skiing with,” said Selkowitz. Johnston is featured climbing at a local crag.
“Tracy, Tracy is a girl that I dated for a little while. She is a very dear friend who I love very much,” he continued, pointing to a skier enjoying phenomenal snow.
“Jessica just moved away from the valley a couple months ago because of housing issues, but I like Jessica and her pooch, Tate very much,” he said as his gaze admired a biker leaning into a turn at the Horseshoe trails west of Driggs.
All of the images are sourced from the valley he loves.
“I wanted to make sure that all the pictures I included in that show were from this valley, the homegrown element,” said Selkowitz. Everyday people, showing how to live extraordinary lives.
Perhaps what cuts deepest to the feeling of love for Selkowitz is the celebration of achievements not done by world-class athletes, but by those who have a reason to celebrate every day.
He recalled a powerful scene from summer training at Portillo. Tina Maze, at the time a future Olympic champion in the disciplines of downhill and giant slalom, bestowed awards upon a local group of skiers that had just completed a race.
These skiers were extraordinary in the truest sense of the word. Each endured disabilities they would carry through their whole lives. The memory of her actions brought forth tears to Selkowitz’s eyes.
“I realized that as a journalist it was about what little bit I can capture that the reader or viewer is going to identify with or be touched by,” said Selkowitz, with a tremor in his breath.
Seeing a world-class athlete bestow the honors that night taught Selkowitz the true importance of humility.
“Seeing all these other people’s lives that are juxtaposed to these fancy folks at the fancy resort that have everything, these folks that have such a hard life are so happy. That is the kind of thing that stands out more than any Olympic ceremony.”
Selkowitz’s photographs can be seen at the Teton Geo Center through the end of the year. His work can be viewed online at www.selkoprints.com.