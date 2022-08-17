Teton County public works director Darryl Johnson presents the plan for bike and pedestrian shoulders on the multi-use Old Jackson Highway on Aug. 11. Local, state, and federal representatives of the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements BUILD Grant Project toured the project sites last week.
Local government leaders are hoping to convince the Idaho Transportation Department to consider other, cheaper safety options on Highway 33 after the state agency decided not to construct turn lanes on the busy stretch of road between Victor and Driggs.
The turning lanes were one element of the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements, a sweeping set of transportation projects that includes highway updates, transit enhancements, and new pathways in Teton County WY and ID. Local government, nonprofit, and business partners were awarded a federal BUILD Grant in September of 2020 for $20 million.
The grant application included funding to ITD for a passing lane between Moose Creek and 9500 S and turn lanes at seven intersections from Baseline in Victor to LeGrand Pierre Avenue in Driggs. However, when the cost estimate nearly tripled this year, ITD eliminated all but the Baseline intersection improvements and the passing lane.
“Because ITD’s application for the grant stated we would construct a passing lane and intersection improvements, ITD had to make sure the scope change included these elements,” ITD engineer Curtis Calderwood explained in early July.
News about the decision emerged just as Teton County was seeing one of its deadliest summer traffic seasons ever, with three fatal accidents in the month of July and several other crashes that left vehicles totaled and people hospitalized.
There was not a clear pattern in those accidents, Teton County Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne pointed out. “More and more people are using Highway 33, and if you run that many people through a corridor, it’s a numbers game and you’ll see an increase in accidents. People have admitted to us that they were distracted while driving, we’ve seen catastrophic results because people weren’t wearing seatbelts, one driver dozed off, one crash was related to trying to turn off the highway into a business. It’s been a little bit of everything.”
Before moving to Teton Valley, Maltaverne worked at the Bozeman Fire Department. In 2015 the state of Montana began implementing a rumble strip policy for all of its rural highways.
“Hearing from people who had lived there a long time, it appeared that having rumble strips in the center and at the edges was highly effective at keeping vehicles in their lanes,” he said.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, 57% of US traffic fatalities occur after a driver crosses the edge or center line of a roadway. Two-thirds of these fatal crashes occur in rural areas. Eleven states and one national study have concluded that installing center line rumbles reduced crossover crashes by up to 60%. In 2015 the cost of rumble strips were estimated to range between $0.10 and $1.20 per foot (about $500 to $6,000 per mile).
“Rumble strips seem to be a very quick and cost effective approach versus more substantial projects,” Maltaverne said. “Those passing or turning lane projects take multiple years to pull off, and I think with what we’re experiencing in Teton County, we need to do something rather quickly.”
On Aug. 11, representatives from around the region met for a tour of the Teton Mobility Corridor projects, travelling from Jackson to Driggs and stopping at project sites along the way. County commissioner Bob Heneage took the opportunity to talk with ITD engineers about the removal of the turn lanes. He said they seemed open to the idea of rumble strips or other safety measures.
Heneage said that the county will send a delegation of public officials to the ITD District 6 office in Rigby sometime in the coming weeks to broach the topic with the district planning engineer.
“We’ll give it our best shot,” he said.
Maltaverne agreed, saying that Teton County Fire & Rescue is in the business of public safety.
“We’ve been working with the county commissioners and mayors on this issue,” Maltaverne said. “This is something right now that’s putting people at risk and it’s our job to be a part of this conversation, and if that means going to Rigby to talk to District 6, I’m happy to be at the table on that.”