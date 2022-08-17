build tour.jpg

Teton County public works director Darryl Johnson presents the plan for bike and pedestrian shoulders on the multi-use Old Jackson Highway on Aug. 11. Local, state, and federal representatives of the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements BUILD Grant Project toured the project sites last week.

 Courtesy Photo/Bob Heneage

Local government leaders are hoping to convince the Idaho Transportation Department to consider other, cheaper safety options on Highway 33 after the state agency decided not to construct turn lanes on the busy stretch of road between Victor and Driggs.

The turning lanes were one element of the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements, a sweeping set of transportation projects that includes highway updates, transit enhancements, and new pathways in Teton County WY and ID. Local government, nonprofit, and business partners were awarded a federal BUILD Grant in September of 2020 for $20 million.