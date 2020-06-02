Lemieux, Wilcox, and Christensen win Republican races
Voters apparently responded well to the unusual challenge of a fully mail-in primary election and the turnout was high in Teton County; 2,574 registered voters sent in their ballots, up from 1,874 in the 2018 primary election.
The governor and secretary of state announced at the end of March that the May 19 primary election for state and county offices would be an absentee election because of the public safety challenges posed by coronavirus. Because Idaho allows day-of absentee ballot requests and voter registration, June 2 was the deadline for ballots to be received.
Locally, only a couple Republican races were contested, while none of the Democratic races were.
In the sheriff's race, Clint Lemieux beat Kendall Bowser 906 to 483. Lemieux will take on Democratic candidate Jeremiah Jones in November.
Incumbent county commissioner Harley Wilcox beat his opponent Rick Nansen 1,086 to 287 in the race to represent Teton County's District 2. Wilcox will run against Dawn Felchle in the general election.
First-term District 32 state representative Chad Christensen beat former Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford in Teton County 858 to 528. Christensen will take on Democratic candidate and former Teton County Commissioner Bill Leake in the general election.
Representative Mike Simpson easily beat extreme conservative and climate change denier Kevin Rhoades in Teton County and will face Democratic candidate Aaron Swisher to defend his seat in Congress.
The only contested election on the Democratic ballot was for the US Senate. Paulette Jordan claimed 858 votes to Jim Vandermaas's 75. Jordan, a former state senator and gubernatorial candidate, will run against Jim Risch in the general election.
Local voters approved a special road and bridge levy for $1.2 million annually for two years. There were 1,605 votes in favor and 853 against the measure. A $1 million road and bridge levy has appeared on ballots every other year since 2010, but in early March county commissioners agreed to ask the voters to approve a slightly higher levy. It pays for grading, gravel maintenance, pothole repairs, chip seal, drainage crossings, and large road projects. Teton County will receive around $900,000 of the levy, with the remainder allocated to the cities.
The full primary election results will soon be available at tetoncountyidaho.gov.
