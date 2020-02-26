Teton high School principal Sam Zogg presented the first blush of a random drug testing policy to the Teton School Board last Monday that would require students who participate in extracurricular activities to sign a release giving the school permission to test for illegal drug and alcohol use.
Zogg said at the Feb. 10 meeting that the idea came via a parent who offered to assist the high school administration with drafting the policy.
“We pieced together some other policies, and put this together,” said Zogg to the school board. “The main thing is that the purpose (of this policy) is not disciplinary, but to help students who need help and make our school, our representatives who are the face of our school, the best that they can be.”
The drafted policy would require students to sign a waiver allowing the high school administration to randomly test for illegal drug and alcohol use. If a student tests positive for the first time, they would be required to complete an illegal substance or abuse assistance program. The policy reads that after the first positive test, the student may be tested weekly for the remainder of the season.
Random drug testing programs are not new in the state of Idaho, but they are new to Teton High School. The current policy at the school should a student be caught using drugs or consuming alcohol is suspension from their activity for a third of the season.
This was the high school administration’s first presentation to the school board. The board will ultimately decided to follow through on adopting such a policy and did make plans to discuss this at the next meeting on March 9.
School board member Jake Kunz wanted to know what a program like this would cost. Zogg said that currently if the policy implemented, the pilot program would be privately funded, but did not have a price tag at that time. Zogg said that the actually testing piece of the policy was still under consideration – would the district test with a urine sample or a cheek swab, details that have not yet been meted out.
School board chair Ben Kearsley asked if Zogg had spoke to coaches and teachers at the high school. Zogg and vice principal Brody Birch both said at the meeting that they have talked to a few coaches, all of who seemed to support a random drug testing program. Zogg said that of the coaches he talked with, they supported the program as a means of taking the guesswork out of trying to determine if a student was using drugs or consuming alcohol.
Birch added that having a policy like this in place could give students another reason to say no to drugs or alcohol.
School board member Shannon Brooks-Hamby asked for the bigger picture of the policy. Rather than responding to one parent’s concern, she asked Zogg and Birch to explain the drug use at the high school.
“Random drug testing can create a culture of fear even though that policy is designed to support them,” said Brooks-Hamby who added that students could be made to feel guilty until proven guilty. “I’m curious if there is research out there that would indicate the pros and cons of this approach.”
Birch said that there was more of drug problem with students who do not participate in extracurricular activities.
“I don’t think it is a huge level among kids who play sports,” said Birch of high school students using drugs. “I don’t think we have a huge problem from those who play sports. I have more concern for kids who don’t play sports.”
