Borbay aims to bring physical gallery, virtual art assets to Victor
Jason Borbet, local artist, budding thespian, and amateur hockey player, is poised at the precipice of two wildly disparate ventures—he is about to open a brick-and-mortar gallery in downtown Victor while at the same time is helping launch a new NFT business with a Las Vegas casino.
Borbet, or the artist known as Borbay, would likely be many people’s first guess when asked who in Teton Valley was an early adopter of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens (if you don’t know what that means, the internet will be happy to inform you; this author is not in the position to do so). Borbet gets bright-eyed and bushy-tailed talking about blockchain, Bitcoin, and smart contracts, and he started dabbling in NFTs around a year ago.
“There’s a lot of joy to be had in it,” he said about speculating on digital assets. “It’s a weird world but you never know what they’ll be worth.”
Recently, in one of his frequent pilgrimages to Las Vegas, Borbet did a live painting of the iconic neon cowgirl Vegas Vickie in the lounge of Circa Resort & Casino. The trip included conversations over cocktails that spitballed into a project of epic proportions: Vegas Vickie is set to become the first (as far as we know) NFT from a Vegas casino, and following along behind her will be a whole series, known as NFTs of the Arts. Borbet is partnering with other artists, a smart contract developer, and the casino itself to form a new business.
“In the future I think the crypto space and the hospitality space will be so inextricably linked,” he said. “With this complicated of a project, I couldn’t do it myself, but these are very pedigreed participants.”
He’s expecting the splash page to launch soon, and wants people in Teton Valley to have a chance to get their foot in the door early.
“NFTs can be an intimidating space with a high barrier to entry, but I think it’s the future, and I’m exciting to give local folks a shot at entering the space in a way that is more approachable,” he said. “It’s a $27 billion space that’s a complete mystery to a large swath of the international community. My dream is that friends who don’t know what blockchain is will pick up an NFT and in five years they’ll own something of value.”
At the same time, Borbet says, nothing would make him happier than spending every day making physical art.
“At the core, I still just want to be a painter,” he said.
He has outgrown his home studio, where there’s only room for one easel and therefore he can only work on one bold, hyper-saturated piece at a time. (Also at any given moment there may be a child or three running loose nearby.) When his wife Erin asked at the dawn of 2022 what his New Year goals were, he said, “A studio.” Then he started talking to friend and former Victor mayor Zach Smith, who manages the Crossroads Building on Main Street, and voila, a lease was signed.
“My whole life changed in the span of two weeks, this is all moving and developing really rapidly,” he said about both the lease and the NFT deal.
In his time here, Borbet has become a community fixture, serving on city committees, leading art class for elementary students, emceeing events, offering painting experiences for charity auctions, creating the Victor mural on the stage in the city park, and playing Fred in The Christmas Carol and Mother Ginger in The Nutcracker.
“It’s so cool to know I’ll have a space right in the middle of this town,” he said. “Being a part of this community is amazing and inspiring. When we first moved here, there was a newspaper article about ‘the’ traffic light, and I sent it to my New York friends and they thought it was hilarious. And now I get to have my own studio overlooking ‘the’ traffic light.”
The second-story space (working name: Borbay Studios & Gallery) has storage, two work rooms, plenty of natural light, and big open walls for a gallery.
“I know it seems like a gallery should should be on the first floor of a building, but this will also be my workspace, and I’m a pretty sociable guy, so if I have constant foot traffic I may never stop talking,” Borbet said.
He said he’s excited to see other artists open galleries of their own, such as Katy Ann Fox (Foxtrot in Driggs) and Dave McNally and Mike Piggott (the Togwotee Center in Victor), to name only a few.
“All of a sudden, even with all-time high real estate inflation, we have this movement of independent artists creating their own spaces, and I think it’s great to see,” Borbet said. “We have a real arts district happening here.”
He hopes to get new gallery lights installed and finish painting the walls by the end of the month, and is aiming for an April opening. First he’ll host a private event for his collectors, then a shindig to welcome in the rest of us.
“It’ll be a proper opening,” Borbet promised.