After a marathon Jackson Hole Airport Board meeting last week, a permit was approved for Wind River Air to operate a scenic helicopter tour business out of the airport.
During a meeting that lasted more than 7 hours, hundreds of email and WebEx comments opposing the permit were presented. Hoback, Wyo., resident and owner/operator of Wind River Air, Tony Chambers, already had FAA approval for the permit, but still needed the airport board’s go ahead. He started the process almost two years ago.
He plans to fly helicopter tours mostly on the east side of the valley and in and out of the Jackson Hole Airport which sits inside Grand Teton National Park. He dropped a part of his proposal to conduct flights over the west side of the Tetons and the Jedediah Smith Wilderness.
“I thought it would take some time but not this long,” Chambers said of the process started in 2018.
The board amended the permit stipulating that Chambers would participate in a process of discussions with the National Park Service, Forest Service, FAA, National Elk Refuge and Wyoming Game and Fish to adopt a plan to mitigate the impacts of scenic air tours.
The permit grants Chambers use of the airport for a year. Similar agreements usually last for three years.
“They’ll have to amend all their agreements to one year moving forward,” Chambers said. “So, they won’t appear discriminatory.”
The board members had in recent months come out publicly against issuing the permit, but relented after the FAA granted approval.
“This letter from FAA makes it clear that, legally, we have no choice but to permit this type of aviation activity in order to comply with federal regulations,” airport board president Jerry Blann said in February.
The airport board said scenic air tours offered by helicopter or fixed-wing aircraft are already allowed in Teton County, Wyo., including into airspace over private land, Grand Teton National Park, National Forest land, and the Elk Refuge provided the crafts stay above 2,000 feet.
Chambers said the opposition to helicopter touring in the valley was not representative of the entire populace.
“It’s obviously a very strong opposition,” Chambers said Wednesday. “There’s plenty of people that support it. There’s probably just as many as the opposition. I think most people are indifferent. They’re busy leading their lives and doing what they need to do.”
He said he’s hoping his business will have a soft start this summer.
“It all just depends on this COVID thing, whether there’s even going to be customers around,” he said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty out there about what to do next. I want to get it operational, but I’m just not sure when.”
