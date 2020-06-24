Earthfire Institute Wildlife Sanctuary and Rehabilitation Center has kicked off its 20th anniversary with the launch of a property-wide master plan that includes regenerative agriculture, innovative new enclosures and gardens for their resident animals, and redesigned rehabilitation facilities.
It’s Earthfire’s mission to expand everyone’s sense of community to include all living beings by reawakening our connection to wildlife and nature, leading us to protect thriving habitats for all. Considering the ongoing global reduction in wildland preservation and increasing animal extinction rates, leadership has resolved to broaden EFI’s outreach locally, nationally, and internationally through the launch of four key initiatives. Top priority is the renovation of the site’s animal facilities, outdoor animal gardens, and pasture.
Located in Tetonia, Idaho, the institute provides lifelong sanctuary for animals that are unable to be released into the wild. In March 2017, the organization was also granted an Idaho Fish and Game permit as a wildlife rehabilitation center for approved mammals and non-migratory birds with the goal of releasing them back into appropriate habitats. Current sanctuary residents include four grizzly bears, one black bear, five wolves, and two bison.
“Everything we’re doing has to start with the land,” says Dr. Susan Eirich, founder and executive director of Earthfire. “We’ve partnered with permaculture professional Kareen Erbe and her company Broken Ground to assess our forty acre site. She will design an approach to land use that best suits our natural assets while accommodating the needs of the animals and people that work and live here.”
Permaculture is a holistic approach to land use that is particularly relevant today, and is respectful of flora and fauna, seasonal changes, water usage, and maintenance.
Given the overall construction goals outlined in Earthfire’s master plan, Erbe agrees that the natural surroundings must be attended to as the first priority. After leading a three day workshop on March 5-7 with Earthfire leaders and staff, she has begun drafting the details in collaboration with other team members.
“This is an exciting project in so many ways,” says Kareen. “I haven’t worked on a permaculture design that has wild animals at the center of the project. It’s an opportunity for innovative ideas to surface and has already been a wonderful learning experience.”
Earthfire has also hired Steve Hill, owner of Green Animal Solutions and an expert in animal enclosure design and enrichment, to provide direction on rebuilding the wild residents’ living quarters and outdoor gardens. Hill is based in the United Kingdom, but had the opportunity to travel to Earthfire for a five-day site inspection last fall. He was astounded by the wild beauty of Teton Valley.
“The natural surroundings are so inspiring, which definitely impacts the scale of the amenities I’m recommending in my designs,” says Hill, who is connecting remotely from across the pond with Earthfire and Kareen.
Eirich anticipates completion of the project within five years with the most essential portions—permaculture, animal habitats, and infrastructure improvements—wrapped up in three years. It’s a significant investment with an end goal of increased comfort for the animals, expanded rehabilitation capacity, and infrastructure to make the sanctuary more accessible for customized visits and retreats.
“We’re incredibly grateful for all donations that have made it possible for us to embrace this plan for the future. It’s reassuring to know that there are so many people with the heart and charitable means to support our efforts on behalf of all beings.”
The Institute has received a major catalytic contribution in addition to a range of gifts from many steadfast supporters. The projected cost for completion of the master-plan key initiative will require an additional $3 million.
“We’re looking forward to a future of reliable sustainability and long, healthy lives for the animals under our care. Above all, we aspire to spur action that better serves our natural world. Our very lives depend on it,” says Eirich.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.