Not sure what to do with your extra zucchini squash this season? Consider donating extra produce as part of the University of Idaho’s Extension and 4-H “Grow-a-Row” garden produce donation program. In response to the largest income gap in the nation, rising costs of living, and over 40 percent of Teton County, Idaho working households living with less than the necessary income required to fund the five basic household necessities (housing, child care, food, transportation and health care), our local UI Extension office is working with nonprofit partners to tackle the issue of food access and hunger (United Way, 2018; U.S. Economic Policy Institute, 2018).
Since 2017, Teton County 4-H youth and volunteers have donated over 150 pounds of produce grown in our “4-H Giving Garden” and home gardens to the Community Resource Center of Teton Valley as part of the CRCTV’s food rescue and hunger relief efforts. To increase access to fresh, locally produced food for those in-need, during this year’s 2019 harvest, we encourage gardeners and farmers in our community to donate extra garden bounty to combine with our 4-H youth-driven food donation efforts.
For those interested in participating in this “Grow-a-Row” produce donation program, the University of Idaho Extension Office in Teton County is accepting pre-washed garden fruits and vegetables every Tuesday and Wednesday during business hours 9am-5pm. Please contact us ahead of time to arrange donations made outside of these hours. Our office is located at 235 S. 5th E. in Driggs next to the 5th Street Skate Park. We can also be reached at jwerlin@uidaho.edu or 208-354-2961.
The University of Idaho Extension and Teton County 4-H program would like to thank the Community Foundation of Teton Valley and Teton Springs Foundation for grants helping to support our 4-H agriculture and food donation efforts, as well as the following businesses who have helped with our 4-H Giving Garden and Extension landscaping needs whether financially or in-kind over the years: MD Nursery and Landscaping, Valley Lumber, Trail Creek Nursery, Silver Star Communications, and Church of the Tetons.
About the University of Idaho:
The University of Idaho is one of only 72 land-grant research universities across the country. Home to nearly 12,000 students, the UI is a leader in student-centered learning and excels at interdisciplinary research, service to businesses and communities and in advancing diversity, citizenship and global outreach. University of Idaho Cooperative Extension offers research-based educational programs and publications in the areas of agriculture, community development and family and consumer science. Learn more at www.uidaho.edu.
The University of Idaho does not discriminate in education or employment on the basis of human differences, as required by state and federal laws. Anyone attending our program(s) that requires auxiliary aids or services should contact teton@uidaho.edu or 208-354-2961 at least one week prior to the event.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.