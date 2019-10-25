The News
Teton’s cross country teams cleared the last barrier on their trip to the State Championship. November 2nd marks their date with destiny and the location is a favorite for Teton’s harriers: the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
Our men and women hosted the District meet last Wednesday at the Targhee Village Golf Course. Two days before the race, the course was pure white as Alta had a substantial layer of snow. Our athletes were prepared to race in those conditions but the weather melted the course out and conditions were crisp and sharp for the afternoon races.
Sugar Salem stole the show with perfect scores in both races. Teton came prepared to battle the top-ranked team in the state. We successfully denied South Fremont the second team slot to State, in the process.
“They’re bubbling over.” This was Coach Kaufman’s assessment of the women’s team before the start of their race.
If the object was to tighten up our front 5, the mission was accomplished with exceptional performances from freshmen Jenna Letham and Brooklyn Godfrey and sophomore, Eliza Wilson.
For the men, the game was to bridge our third man through 7th--and beyond--forward to race with the Dobbs-Safiran duo. Junior, James Allen played the hero and took the reins as front man with the remainder of the men moving forward in packs to minimize the gap after our top 3. Noah Machen plugged a 42 second span between Lance Safiran in third position and a Teton phalanx driven by senior, Finn Adams.
The Theme: half of life is showing up
If life is about being your best, then sports should, and often does, provide the practicum for learning to do one’s best in all things. By several measures, both Teton harrier squads brought their very best performance when it counted.
District was the last race for JV athletes, those who aspired to steal a varsity spot and those who raced each other for more extended times and gave all they had in their season finale. A notable segue here: slower runners spend more time in discomfort than the speed merchants who may finish their race in 17 minutes.
Permit me to share five criteria that I believe brought this coalition of youth to a higher plane at their District contest.
Factor One--Make it to race day.
With only one injured exception, Teton’s 35 harriers were ‘all present and accounted for.’ Sugar left 20 percent of their gargantuan roster at home. South Fremont suffered 12 percent attrition.
Factor Two--Bring athletes ready to race their best.
Times were generally slow at District and this may be attributable to a very muddy trails section constituting 20 percent of the course. That said, a handful of racers capped their season with a personal record, a PR, or a season record.
Sugar saw 10.6 percent of their team reach this zenith. South Fremont celebrated a commendable 17 percent of their smaller squad and Teton dominated with nearly 21 percent of our harriers rewriting their own records.
Factor Three--Gain positions on runners with stronger records.
I applied data analytics to the race results; measured every runner’s finish position vis-a-vis anticipated outcome and combined individuals’ numbers to compare teams.
In the women’s race, Teton picked up 8 positions as a team, stolen from Sugar (7) and South (1). Jenna, Brooklyn, Eliza Wilson and Olivia Schnell claimed most of those spots on varsity but Falena Hertz swooped in for 3 spots on her way to the team’s biggest PR of the day, a resounding 45 seconds.
For the men, South’s top 7 came ready to rumble picking up 31 slots but only 25 when their whole team is measured. Teton gained 16 varsity places and 31 overall. James and Finn together, were responsible for 11 of those places. And of course, all those gains were at Sugar’s deficit.
Factor Four--Limit any bleeding.
Teton suffered no disasters with a key runner coming off the rails. Sara Bagley suffered from a side-stitch but soldiered on providing a mark for Jenna Letham to visualize a new plateau of performance.
Olivia Schnell finished 5th on her team. Eliza, and Brooklyn ran exceptionally to surpass her. She picked up two positions and surpassed a 3-pack of Sugar runners, two of whom came to the event with stronger times. Still, Olivia struggled as her teammates advanced without her.
Coach Moosman articulated her strength through adversity model of racing, “Olivia was really having a tough time. ... She now knows how to buckle in and grind. … When you come up against that race where you’re like, ‘This is not going my way,’ I think Olivia handles that race better than anybody on the team.” Coach Kaufman agreed.
Senior, Jack Dobbs entered the contest hoping to cap his season with a new PR on his home course but that was not to be. Junior, Lance Safiran and Jack were racing near enough to fist-bump when James Allen, also a junior, came up on them mid-race. It was the first time this season Teton has had a 3-pack in its vanguard. That may be just the ticket to success at state.
Dobbs recollected the moment, “James did really well. It really helped me stay strong with him and having Lance right there pushing behind me, it helped me keep going the same pace without falling off.”
In any case, James had work to do… ‘Stay with me if you can, boys.’
… Then he was gone, racing up on and passing Sugar’s 7th and sixth men.
James described his last 500 meter throwdown against Sugar’s #5 this way, “I really wanted to draft off of him until we hooked around the corner but he got just a little bit ahead and I felt the full force of the wind. Then he kind of separated the gap but I closed it towards the very end.
Factor Five--Be coached by the devoted and hard-working.
The passion of the coaches is felt by every athlete on the team. Coach Kaufman got her day’s speedwork in as she supported her athletes, first at 400 meters, then at 2000 and finally at the highest and darkest part of the wooded trail, where lions might outnumber humans on a normal day.
But this was not a normal day. Kaufman summarized some of the highlights, “People showed up with fire in their bellies today. ... Jenna had a great race… Ben! … Ben just went out with the varsity athletes like, ‘I belong there.‘ And he probably paid the price by going out too hard but what did he have to lose? … And that was admirable!”
“... Brooklyn had a great race regardless of an injury and Kenzie had a good race regardless of sickness. … Eliza Wilson also had an amazing day; she looked so strong.”
Coach Moosman chimed in, “Liza Marcum had a phenomenal race she went up into the hills and came out waaaay in front of the people she went into those hills with. ...
She was looking at Rip [Ripley Schultz, up ahead]. She told me when I talked to her afterwards, ... “I saw Rip when I was going in and I’m like, I’m gonna move forward to Rip.” That’s what she said she was going to do.”
Moosman translated the mood of his men’s team before the gun, “At the starting line, there was razor focus. When they gave their cheer, Sugar was like, “Whoa!””
The Near Horizon
Like a Teton Valley prismatic sunset streaking beneath the clouds, the state race dominates the horizon now. Our top seven men and women are preparing for Saturday.
James Allen’s positive angle included this earthy perspective, “If we have a good race I think we have a good chance of getting a lot closer to first.”
Coach Moosman captured the dynamic, “We build off of what’s happening now.”
Teton harriers at the District meet:
(Top 7 women travel to the state meet)
Sara Bagley 21:59
Jenna Letham 22:09
Brooklyn Godfrey 23:19
Mackenzie Lee 24:11
Amelia Wilson 24:36
Eliza Wilson 24:40
Olivia Schnell 24:47
Ripley Schultz 27:01
Liza Marcum 27:47
Falena Hertz 29:01
Addy Hansen 29:17
Macey Roberts 30:28
Lindsey Simmons 36:16
(Top 7 men travel to the state meet)
James Allen 18:30
Jack Dobbs 18:51
Lance Safiran 19:02
Noah Machen 19:37
CG Woiwode 19:44
Finn Adams 19:45
John Woiwode 19:53.4
Brennen Bates 19:53.8
Gavin Behrens 20;09
Sam Machen 20:18
Seth Jensen 20:30
Ben Adams 20:31
Wyatt Johnson 20:32
Cameron Edwards 20:33
Porter Collins 22:56
Isaac Mattingly 23:26
Hunter Wade 23:40
Leif Russon 24:05.1
Jacob Allen 24:05.3
Oliver McKellar 24:22
Carl Ripplinger 25:35
