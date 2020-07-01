All Teton County residents living outside city limits and using water from a private well are responsible for the testing, operation, and maintenance of their well to ensure that well water is safe to drink. Teton County, ID residents generally enjoy very high-quality drinking water due to Teton County, ID’s low density, rural population and its location high in the headwaters of the Teton River Watershed. However, it is important to note that some areas of Teton County, ID do have elevated nitrate levels caused by improperly maintained septic systems, personal or commercial fertilizer use, animal waste, or a combination of those factors.
To help individual well owners learn more about their well water quality, Friends of the Teton River is introducing a new well water test kit cost-share program for Teton Valley, ID residents this summer. Private well owners in Teton Valley, ID have the opportunity to participate in this cost-share program for convenient well water testing at an affordable price. This program will offer subsidized well water test kits on a first come, first served basis until all kits are distributed. Total retail value of each kit is $80 but the cost-share program will make kits available to well owners for only $40. Well water analysis will be completed at a certified lab. Participation in this cost share program acknowledges that test results will be shared with Friends of the Teton River, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, and Teton Conservation District.
This summer FTR will distribute 75 well water test kits on a first come, first served basis. Each base H2Know Your Well Water test kit costs $40 and can be paid directly to Friends of the Teton River by check or credit card. Each base kit includes testing for Total Coliform Presence/Absence (bacteria), Nitrate +Nitrite as N, Chloride, and Sulfate. The following additional tests are available for purchase: pH $10, Total Hardness $12, Lead $15, and Arsenic $12. Additional tests can be purchased by check or credit card with payment made directly to SPL.
Summer 2020 test kit collection dates are Tuesday, July 7th and Tuesday, October 6th. Samples will only be collected on July 7th and October 6th and completed kits must be returned between 7-10:30 am at the specified drop off in Victor or Driggs.
Test kits will be distributed and collected in accordance with Idaho Rebounds guidelines for COVID-19 to keep our staff and community safe. Due to limited office hours, test kits for the July 7th date can only be purchased online. Test kits can be shipped to your home or available for pick up at the Teton Geo Center in Driggs on June 19th, June 26th, or July 3rd. To purchase a test kit online, visit our online store: www.tetonwater.org/store/.
Please contact zena@tetonwater.org for any additional information or questions.
