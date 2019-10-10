Yoga is a growing trend in the United States with over 3 percent of youth and teens (1.7 million) practicing. The physical and mental health benefits of yoga are now widely documented, with research showing that yoga and mindfulness helps school-age children improve balance, coordination, self-esteem, strength, memory, and academic performance, in addition to reducing stress and anxiety. With 4-H’s emphasis on healthy living, Teton County 4-H is happy to announce that we will once again offer yoga and mindfulness classes during the fall of 2019.
The “Yoga for Kids” 4-H club will meet Wednesday afternoons from 4-5 p.m. beginning October 16 and run through December 11th at the University of Idaho Extension, Teton County office at 235 S. 5th E., Driggs, ID.
Yoga for Kids will be taught by UI Extension educator and certified 200-hour yoga instructor Jennifer Werlin, as well as visiting UI Extension faculty and yoga teachers. The program will introduce youth ages 8-18 to basic yoga postures and mindfulness practices. It is like yoga for adults but sillier! It’s fun, occasionally noisy, and a great way to engage kids in physical activity.
The “Yoga for Kids” club fee is $45 per participant (includes the $35 4-H 2019-20 enrollment fee allowing you to participate in multiple 4-H clubs if desired). Cash or checks made to “Teton County” can be dropped off at the UI Extension office. Please bring a yoga mat if possible, but limited yoga mats will be available. We are also seeking mat donations from community members! Please pre-register at the UI Extension and 4-H Office and enroll at https://4honline.com/. For more information, contact UI Extension and 4-H in Teton County at 208-354-2961 or teton@uidaho.edu.
The philosophy of 4-H is to strengthen the mental, physical, moral, and social development of youth to help them develop into competent, committed, and self-assured adults. 4-H clubs are a program of University Extension and are led by volunteer leaders and generally meet once a week or month, depending on the needs of the club. While youth can enroll in 4-H any time during the year, some clubs have enrollment deadlines and begin meeting during the fall or winter months in order to show at the county fair. The calendar year for 4-H is from October 1-September 30th annually. Youth who participate in 4-H for multiple and continuous years are also eligible for 4-H college scholarships. For more information, please visit: https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/4h/ or contact UI Extension in Teton County at teton@uidaho.edu or (208)354-2961.
