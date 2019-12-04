With newly approved funding from the Idaho Water Resources Board, the Teton Water Users Association, led by Friends of the Teton River, will expand its aquifer recharge project that has already shown marked success.
The TWUA is a collaboration between irrigators, local governments, and conservation groups that seeks to stabilize and improve the availability of water in the Teton Basin. Its primary project has been to bolster the valley’s diminishing aquifer. Less groundwater reaches the aquifer now than it did historically because of a combination of increased irrigation efficiency, more development, and climate change that has led to decreased snowpacks and more frequent droughts.
On Nov. 20, the Idaho Water Resources Board announced that, through the Columbia Basin Water Transactions Program, it would fund $60,600 over two years for a managed aquifer recharge project in Teton Valley. Managed recharge is the intentional dumping of water into the aquifer. In this case, FTR will find an appropriately porous site like a gravel pit and deliver water into it. FTR hasn’t yet determined where the recharge will happen, but there are a few potential sites.
“It’s really exciting to see this expansion and support from the state,” said FTR executive director Amy Verbeten. She added that as far as she knows, this will be the first managed recharge project in the valley, although there have been several such projects on the Snake River Plain.
In 2018, buoyed by grants from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and the Bureau of Reclamation, the Teton Water Users Association tested out a unique approach to setting the valley’s water clock back a few decades. The TWUA enlisted and paid four canal operators to maintain and improve their canals and to strategically divert excess water through the system during times of high flow to replicate the old agricultural technique of flood irrigation. This strategy, called incidental recharge, puts water in the aquifer during the wet months, meaning it doesn’t all disappear downstream. After seeping into the ground, the water travels through the underground aquifer and emerges months later in the wetlands and Teton River, cooled down and much needed in the hot dry summer months.
In 2019 the number of participants jumped from four to 14, representing canal companies and individual water rights holders from Leigh to Trail Creek. The program hit its second-year target of 10,000 acre-feet of water restored, and Verbeten said the group’s ultimate goal is to restore 30,000 acre-feet annually through a combination of incidental and managed recharge.
“We’d love eventually to see every operational canal in the valley participating,” Verbeten said.
While the program hasn’t gone on long enough to provide significant data, the Henry’s Fork Foundation, another project partner, is collecting the numbers and hopes to show that recharge results in a notable increase in the Teton River’s base flow and a decrease in temperature, which leads to a healthier habitat for native fish.
The benefits of recharging the aquifer are manifold; in addition to maintaining trout and wetland habitat, it protects the municipal and residential water supply, insulates farmers from drought, and increases base flows in the Teton River, which then impacts rivers downstream all the way to the Columbia.
“With this program, the Teton Water Users Association is trying to help Teton Basin users have the most control possible over water,” said Max Ludington, who works as the program facilitator with LegacyWorks Group. “With so much uncertainty around water, the goal is to have local control and be proactive in managing water.”
Verbeten said that TWUA leaves irrigators to determine the most effective means of incidental recharge, because they’re the ones with the experience and knowledge. Fortunately, with several farmers working the same land their forebears did five generations ago, there are still growers alive who know how to use traditional techniques like flood irrigation.
“It’s not all or nothing,” Verbeten said about the recharge program. “It’s a nuanced blend of old agricultural practices with highly technical water conservation strategies.”
The reason for paying irrigators to disperse excess water, Verbeten explained, is that they are providing a service.
“The irrigators really understand water, and there are beneficiaries to their services, including residents and municipalities,” she said. “Agricultural land and water management has a quantifiable value to the community.”
Earlier this year Ludington gave a presentation on the aquifer recharge project at a workshop with other regional conservation stakeholders and said it generated a lot of interest in the collaboration happening in Teton Valley.
“People are looking at what we’re doing here,” he said. “In a headwaters basin such as this, experimenting with the full spectrum of managed and incidental recharge and determining how different techniques can impact availability--that’s unique.”
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.