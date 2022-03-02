With the growing popularity of winter travel on maintained trails, the tri-county Trail Grooming District 33 is considering pursuing a grant to build a storage shop in Teton County to house the snow cat that provides hundreds of miles of groomed trails in the county.
Grooming District 33 serves Teton, Madison, and Jefferson County and is funded with snowmachine registration fees. In Teton County alone, there are around 200 miles of trails of groomed trail through the Big Hole range, off the powerline in Victor, and on the west slope of the Tetons.
District chair Wade Kaufman met with the Teton Board of County Commissioners on Feb. 28 to ask for the county’s support in seeking a federal Recreational Trails Program grant through the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation in order to give the local PistenBully snow groomer a dry home. Currently the county’s cat is housed outside behind the hay shed at Kay’s Dairy during the winter, and over the summer it is kept in Madison County’s storage building. The cat is owned by Idaho Parks & Rec and the district takes care of fuel, maintenance, and labor. In the past Teton County volunteers have provided their own shops for maintenance of the cat during the winter.
Kaufman pointed out that with a growing number of trails and the increase in popularity of winter recreation in the valley, the county had an opportunity to support the efforts of local grooming entities. The grant requires a 20 percent match and would necessitate an acre of county land provided for an insulated steel building.
He told the commissioners that the state was very interested in bringing other organizations such as Teton Valley Trails and Pathways into the conversation; TVTAP executive director Dan Verbeten has already volunteered to write the grant so that groomers for nonmotorized users can share a centralized storage and maintenance facility.
“I ran it up the flagpole with the state and boy are they excited. They’ve never had an opportunity like that to have multiple groups and entities housed in the same place. They really like that model,” Kaufman said. “I see a lot of great benefits to this.”
The board of commissioners agreed. “That makes it really appealing,” Commissioner Mike Whitfield said.
The commissioners suggested that the building could be put on the Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue site on Buxton Avenue in Driggs or share space with the road and bridge department on LeGrand Pierre; they then asked for a floor plan, rough budget, and list of space needs for the storage building. The grant application will be due later this year or early in 2023.
“There’s plenty of time to work together and figure out what we want,” public works director Darryl Johnson said to the commissioners about collaborating on facilities.