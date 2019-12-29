Please join us for the monthly gathering of Green Drinks at Yeti's Post in Driggs on January 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. This is a free gathering to discuss sustainability efforts in the valley and network with like-minded people.
The January gathering of Green Drinks will include a short presentation and discussion about solar photovoltaic systems - how do these systems work? How do I know how much solar I need for my home or business? How does Fall River interact with these grid-tied systems? Are there incentives?
Bruce Smithhammer is the Technical Sales Manager for Creative Energies, LLC in Idaho and Wyoming and he will be answering these questions and more. Please join us for a fun and casual evening.
