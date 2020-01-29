In the wake of the massive Australian wildfires, it’s a good time to be thinking about our own forest management strategies. This month at Green Drinks Teton Valley, Avery Beyer, forester for the Teton Basin Ranger District, US Forest Service, will have a short presentation on local forest health and management techniques to mitigate wildfires. He’ll be open to questions after the brief talk.
Green Drinks are casual networking happy hours across the country where environmentally-minded people meet over social drinks to learn and share. Everyone is invited to this free monthly event. Drinks and snacks will be generously sponsored by Teton Outdoor Adventures, the region’s only 100% renewable equine guest ranch and kids camp, specializing in on farm food production and permaculture. Dinner is available for purchase.
Green Drinks Teton Valley are held on the first Monday of the month (except summer months) from 5-7 pm at Yeti’s Post in Driggs. There is often a short (20-30 min) presentation about some local sustainability topic, but mostly just good old face to face socializing. Join us at Yeti’s Post on Monday February 3rd at 5 pm.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.