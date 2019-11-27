Green Drinks are casual networking happy hours across the country where environmentally-minded people meet over social drinks to learn and share. Everyone is invited to this free monthly event. RAD Curbside is generously sponsoring drinks for this month’s Green Drinks gathering. Food is available for purchase.
Green Drinks Teton Valley are held on the first Monday of the month (except summer months) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Yeti’s Post in Driggs. There is often a short (20-30 min) presentation about some local sustainability topic, but mostly just good old face to face socializing. Join us!
On the December 2nd gathering, Dave Hudascko, co-owner of RAD Curbside, will have a short presentation on 2019 waste diversion successes, the impacts of construction and demolition waste diversion, and the future of recycling in Teton Valley. He’ll be open to questions after the brief talk.
Come join us for this fun networking opportunity for people interested in sustainable living at Yeti’s Post on Monday 12/2 at 5 p.m.
