If it seems like the pace of new trail development in the Southern Valley network has sped up this summer, it’s thanks mostly to a grant written by Teton Valley Trails and Pathways and a fruitful partnership between that nonprofit, Mountain Bike the Tetons, and the Teton Basin Ranger District.
“It feels like this summer Southern Valley suddenly went from 70 percent to 90 percent completed,” said TVTAP executive director Dan Verbeten.
The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation awarded TVTAP a $60,000 Recreation Trails Program grant in Nov. 2019 for the purpose of completely most of the work on the young trail network around Mike Harris Campground outside of Victor. The Southern Valley project was approved after NEPA review in 2017, and since then paid crews and volunteers have chipped away at the many miles of new trail planned for the area.
Verbeten said it didn’t make sense for TVTAP to staff a new trail crew when there were already two established crews operating seasonally—MBT’s crew and that of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.
With an understanding that TVTAP would manage the grant and reimburse the crews for hours spent on the Southern Valley network, MBT was able to hire two part-time trail builders in addition to its two long-time crew members, Alec Johnson and coordinator Chris Brule.
The Recreation Trails Program grant enabled another seven miles of trail, primarily Hillbender on the hill above the trailhead parking lot and Happy Hour, which will eventually connect with Rush Hour at the state line once there’s a bridge over Trail Creek.
Hillbender immediately proved to be a popular addition to the trail network. In 28 days of having a trail counter up on Hillbender, TVTAP counted 2,286 passes for an average of 81 users per day.
“I’ve worked in a lot of places and I know we couldn’t get nearly as much done without these guys,” said Joe McFarlane, the recreation manager of the Teton Basin Ranger District. “They bring different perspectives and values and have the avenues to get feedback and engagement from the community.”
Verbeten explained that his goal was to craft a grant application that had a strong chance of being awarded because it addressed resource damage, deferred maintenance, and recreational experiences.
Tony Ferlisi, the executive director of MBT, called it a “divide and conquer mentality.”
“This grant benefited trails across the valley because it allowed us to see and plan for summer outside of Southern Valley, by directing other fundraising dollars toward maintenance while half the crew is focuses exclusively on this project,” Ferlisi said.
Next year construction will being on the Teton Centennial Pathway between Old Jackson Highway and Trail Creek Campground, an Idaho Transportation Department and City of Victor project with support from TVTAP. Rush Hour Trail on the north side of the highway will have to be rerouted to accommodate the path, and then, Verbeten said, the Southern Valley project will be complete.
Verbeten stressed the importance of having paid employees dedicated to trails and advocacy, not just the trail crew members but also himself and Ferlisi.
“You hit a wall in what you can accomplish just with volunteer hours, even though those are incredibly valuable,” Verbeten said. “Projects like this take years of constant dialogue and you have to be in it for the long haul.”
He credits the local Forest Service district for being willing and enthusiastic partners in the process.
“Here in the Teton Basin there’s this recognition of prioritizing quality recreation experiences,” Verbeten said. “They wouldn’t say ‘yes’ to us as much as they do if that wasn’t a priority. These projects are a lot of hard work and they don’t have to happen.”
“This is a fantastic model of getting tangible things accomplished,” Ferlisi agreed. “It’s cool to see how effective this has been and this is not the last time our organizations will work together.”