After over 80 years of operation, the Treasure Mountain Scout Camp site will be returned to a more natural state by volunteers from the Grand Teton Council, with help from the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.
The 76-acre camp is on public land, halfway down the gravel road in Teton Canyon. Since 1937, the eastern Idaho Boy Scouts of America chapter, Grand Teton Council, has held a special use permit with the Forest Service to occupy and use the site for overnight camps and recreation. The camp stopped operating in 2018, and the special use permit expired at the end of 2021. After much deliberation, the council notified the Forest Service this June that it would not renew its permit. Now the two entities are partnering to remove buildings and infrastructure, revegetate the grounds, and repair disturbed areas.
Fritz Schmutz, who serves as the volunteer president for Grand Teton Council, explained that the council saw a significant loss of resources and membership when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints separated from Boy Scouts of America in 2018.
“There was some sentiment among the council that we would love to keep Treasure Mountain operational, but we concluded that it was better served in the hands of someone with more resources,” Schmutz said. “It’s been so difficult to let it go. This really has been a site for tremendous character building and memories for so many young men and women through the years. People still think of that place as a treasure.”
The council is now engaged in what is expected to be a multi-year restoration project. Volunteers from BSA as well as contractors will be working during weekends through October. Schmutz said that hundreds of hours of manpower have already been committed to the clean-up effort, which started last fall. Anyone who wants to help is invited to contact Grand Teton Council at (208) 522-5155 to receive information on scheduled work days.
Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence noted that with heavy equipment, work trucks, and waste haulers moving in and out of the camp on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, it is important for the public to find alternate places to recreate.
“I know people are really excited about the opportunity to use the camp but they need to respect the Scouts’ need to have unfettered access,” Pence said.
That means, in particular, not parking in front of the camp gate, he added. Private structures in the camp will remain locked and closed to public entry.
The CTNF is not at this time soliciting input from the public on future uses of the site.
“Once we see where the restoration project goes, we’ll work with different entities and try to make it available to youth programs as well as the general public, because it is a unique resource,” Pence said.
Schmutz added that the council values its relationship with the CTNF.
“Jay and Mel [Bolling, forest supervisor] and I have worked well together—we formed a plan with the Forest Service’s blessing to improve and put the site in good condition for youth activities in the future,” Schmutz said. “We share the same mission to restore the camp.”