Grand Targhee Resort announced on the afternoon of Nov. 17 that the opening day of its 53rd season, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19, would be delayed due to a lack of snow.
"Everyone should do a big snow dance," said resort marketing director Jennie White on Monday.
Resort owner Geordie Gillett said he had been working with the management team to figure out ways to take care of the resort's seasonal staff, many of whom arrived this month ready to work and earn a wage.
The month started optimistically, with a series of storms dropping snow at higher elevations in the Tetons. Since the week of Nov. 9, however, intense winds, clear nights, and rising temperatures have confounded accumulation and snowmaking efforts at local ski hills.
Grand Targhee will continue to evaluate conditions and will announce its opening as soon as possible, White said. The resort was closed to uphill traffic as of Tuesday.
A warm, dry November caused the resort to postpone its opening in 2019 until the day before Thanksgiving, with extremely limited terrain offerings; before that, 2016 was the last time the hill opened late, although neither of those postponements turned out to be harbingers of a poor winter.
