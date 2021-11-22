Grand Targhee Resort announced on Nov. 22 that the opening day of its 53rd season will be Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m.
Opening day was originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19, but the resort announced last Wednesday that the date had to be pushed back due to a lack of snow and warm temperatures.
A stormy Friday and Saturday improved the resort's base and colder temps allowed for more snowmaking. Even though Monday dawned warm and dry, Grand Targhee said it was ready for lifts to start spinning. Both Dreamcatcher and Shoshone will be operating on Wednesday.
Uphill traffic has been closed for a week, meaning no skiers were at the hill this weekend enjoying the last few pre-season turns; those who felt the need to ski bony runs were all at the top of Teton Pass instead.
A warm, dry November caused Grand Targhee to similarly postpone its opening in 2019 until the day before Thanksgiving, with extremely limited terrain offerings; in 2016, the hill didn't open until Dec. 1. Both of those seasons actually ended up being above average in terms of snowfall totals.
