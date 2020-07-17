On the heels of Eastern Idaho Public Health passing mandatory mask order for Teton County, Idaho on Thursday, Grand Targhee Report will make the same request of their visitors and employees as Teton County, Wyoming continues to debate the merits of a mask ordinance.
"We are committed to limiting the spread of COVID-19 and providing a healthy environment where we can continue to recreate and enjoy the outdoors," read Targhee's website Friday afternoon. "In the interest of keeping our guests, employees, and community safe, ALL visitors to Grand Targhee Resort will be required to wear a face covering."
Currently, face coverings are highly recommended, and beginning Wednesday, July 22, face coverings will be required, the press release continued.
ALL GUESTS:
Guests ages 5+ must wear an adequate face covering while in indoor public areas, and all outdoor areas where a minimum 6-foot distance from others cannot be maintained (including loading and unloading lifts).
RESTAURANTS:
Guests entering, exiting, or moving about within a restaurant must wear a face covering. Guests are only exempted while sitting at a table or bar, provided that a minimum 6 foot (2 meters) distance between parties is achieved.
REQUIRED SPACES:
All Indoor Areas – Rendezvous Lodge, Teewinot Lodge, The General Store, Teton Mountain Outfitters, Summit Nature Center and Habitat | High Altitude Provisions.
Outdoor Areas – While loading and unloading the lifts and anywhere within the base area where a minimum of a 6 foot (2 meters) distance cannot be achieved.
These activities do not require mask wearing:
Trails for hiking and biking
Riding the chairlift
Swimming in the pool
Disc golf course
While dining, after being seated
