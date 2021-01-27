Grand Targhee Resort is no longer seeking approval from the Caribou-Targhee National Forest for an interim cat-skiing operation in the South Bowl of Peaked Mountain, after hearing concerns from skiers accustomed to accessing the backcountry on that side of the ski area.
On Jan. 21 Grand Targhee general manager Geordie Gillett sent a letter to the CTNF requesting that interim cat-skiing be removed from the resort’s master development plan, which includes new lifts and infrastructure, mountain-top restaurants, and expanded resort boundaries. The proposal is undergoing extensive review right now through the environmental impact statement process.
Because Grand Targhee plans to install an already-approved second lift on Peaked Mountain (the completion date of which has been pushed back until around 2022 due to the uncertainty of the pandemic as well as more pressing maintenance projects at the base), the master development plan proposes to temporarily relocate cat-skiing, displaced by the new lift, into the south-facing South Bowl until lifts are installed there.
Gillett said he was encouraged by his consultants, the S.E. Group, to include interim cat-skiing in the South Bowl in the proposal, but during the initial public comment period last fall, he heard from many locals who didn’t want to lose the ability to ski in that area, which can be accessed from the saddle between Mary’s Nipple and Peaked or from the Peaked summit and is currently outside of the resort’s special use permit area.
“I’m a little embarrassed to admit that I didn’t think about it that way,” he said. “But people gave constructive input and now I understand the issue better. A lot of people are accustomed to skiing out there in a mostly unfettered way and they’re concerned they won’t be able to once there’s cat-skiing.”
He added that laying out a cat-skiing operation in the South Bowl was proving difficult; the terrain is more complex than many cat-skiing clients are seeking, and there aren’t any clear routes for cat travel.
Instead, Gillett is now proposing to the Forest Service that Grand Targhee add a gate at the top of the South Bowl terrain, similar to the one at Mary’s Nipple, to allowed human-powered access until lifts are installed in the bowl. If South Bowl becomes part of the resort’s special permit area, ski patrol would conduct routine avalanche mitigation there. The resort would offer guided sidecountry tours for guests who wanted that experience, but skiers could also exit the gate on their own.
“It won’t be a totally pure backcountry experience anymore, but it’s good sidecountry, it’ll be like Mary’s on a much bigger scale, with the possibility of guided trips,” Gillett said about South Bowl.
There would be a long, downhill-trending traverse along the flat base of the bowl that skiers could take back to the Peaked lift, no skinning required.
With this proposal, the completion of the Peaked lift will eliminate cat-skiing from the resort, at least for the foreseeable future; Gillett said he doesn’t know where on the mountain the guided operation could feasibly resume.
An interdisciplinary team that includes representatives from public agencies and local counties is meeting regularly to review the public comment received and conduct necessary studies. According to the project website, an EIS draft is expected by this summer. The EIS will include a range of alternatives, from a “no-build” option all the way to “build everything” option, and will be open for more comment.