Grand Targhee Resort announced this morning that, starting in the winter of 2020/21, it will be a member resort of a multi-mountain pass, the Mountain Collective.
While Grand Targhee has affiliate partnerships with several resorts around the west, this will be its first year as a member of a multi-mountain pass. The Mountain Collective, which debuted in 2012, is one of several national resort networks in a which a guest purchases one pass to gain access to many mountains. Vail Resorts first announced its multi-resort pass, the Epic Pass, in 2008. The resort conglomerate Alterra Mountain Company introduced its multi-resort pass, the Ikon Pass, in 2018.
A Mountain Collective passholder gets two free days at each participating resort, with no blackout days, and unlimited half-price day passes. While the price of the pass has increased incrementally over the years, the Mountain Collective is still the most affordable of the three biggest multi-mountain passes. For the 20/21 season it costs $469 for adults and $99 for kids aged 12 and under, and early purchasers receive one additional free day at the resort of their choice. Mountain Collective’s participating resorts include big names like Alta, Snowbird, Aspen Snowmass, Squaw Valley, Mammoth, Big Sky, and Revelstoke.
“We feel like it’s a huge honor to be associated with these iconic resorts,” Grand Targhee marketing director Jennie White told the Teton Valley News. “If I were to take a winter off to go skiing, these are definitely the destinations I’d pick.”
Grand Targhee’s neighbor over the hill, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, has been a reliable fixture on the Mountain Collective, and JHMR will again be a member next season.
White explained that Mountain Collective’s target audience is the “road trip crowd,” and for those skiers and riders, the Teton corridor package, which extends north to Big Sky (or even to Canada’s infamous Powder Highway with next season’s addition of Panorama Mountain Resort), is an appealing product. Grand Targhee is working on the details of lodging discounts for Mountain Collective passholders planning on three-plus night stays.
But, White added, the new partnership isn’t just a good deal for national road trippers.
“It’s a great option for the local community, for eastern Idaho and even western Idaho, the Boise market,” she said. With Sun Valley no longer a Mountain Collective resort, Grand Targhee is now the closest participating resort to Idaho.
The benefits go both ways, White added. Grand Targhee season passholders will be able to purchase unlimited half-price day tickets to any of the Mountain Collective resorts.
“Ski resorts are a super challenging business and it’s important to our community that Grand Targhee be competitive and profitable,” said Brian McDermott of the Teton Regional Economic Coalition. “Sharing our humble home hill with more visitors can mean more and better on-hill services for all of us. Lodging, retail, and hospitality providers can also see a good bump in business.”
Ikon announced its 20/21 pass last month, and new for the season is a $150 surcharge on the Ikon Base Pass rate of $699 for skiers who want to access JHMR, with blackout days. The standard Ikon pass, which costs $999, still includes seven days at JHMR. Ikon passholders have been the subject of local ire in Jackson; in the very busy winter of 18/19, residents blamed the popular pass for overcrowding at the resort, according to the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Mountain Collective passholders did not receive the same kind of heat.
“Mountain Collective was the most appealing option for Targhee,” White said. “It’s affordable, it attracts the true skier or snowboarder who wants that road trip experience. We’re super excited.”
